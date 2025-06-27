‘Smoke’: Here’s When You Can Watch Every Episode of Apple TV’s New Crime Drama

“Smoke” – the latest Apple TV+ project from Dennis Lehane – finally arrives on the streamer.

The series is the latest partnership between Lehane and Taron Egerton after the two worked on “Black Bird” back in 2022 on Apple TV+. “Smoke” follows the team-up of a troubled detective and an arson investigator with more going on then meets the eye as they work together to track down a pair of serial arsonists.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the first season of Apple TV+’s “Smoke.”

When does “Smoke” Season 1 come out?

The first season of “Smoke” begins on Friday, June 27.

How can I watch “Smoke” Season 1?

Season 1 of “Smoke” airs on Apple TV+. After an initial two-episode drop, the series will air weekly for the remainder of its run.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

The first two episodes of “Smoke” will premiere together on Friday, June 27. The remainder of the season will air weekly until the conclusion on Aug. 15. Here is a full rundown of the schedule.

Episode 1 – June 27

Episode 2 – June 27

Episode 3 – July 4

Episode 4 – July 11

Episode 5 – July 18

Episode 6 – July 25

Episode 7 – Aug. 1

Episode 8 – Aug. 8

Episode 9 – Aug. 15

What is “Smoke” about?

The Apple TV+ series is an adaptation of the popular podcast “Firebug” and follows a detective with a penchant to be a loner and an arson investigator on the hunt of a pair of serial arsonist. Here is the official synopsis:

“Created and written by Dennis Lehane and inspired by true events, ‘Smoke’ follows a troubled detective (Jurnee Smollett) and an enigmatic arson investigator (Taron Egerton) as they pursue the trails of two serial arsonists.”

Who is in the “Smoke” Season 1 cast?

The series is led by Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett. They are joined by a cast that includes Greg Kinnear, Rafe Spall, Hannah Emily Anderson, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Luke Roessler and John Leguizamo.

Watch the Trailer: