‘Smoke’ Trailer: Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett Butt Heads Over Arson Investigation

Dave Gudsen (Taron Egerton), a Seattle arson investigator, resents being paired up with detective Michelle Calderone (Jurnee Smollett) to track down two killer arsonists in the first trailer for the nine-episode series “Smoke.” The series premieres with its first two episodes Apple TV+ on June 27.

The series is created, written and executive produced by “Mystic River” and “Shutter Island” author Dennis Lehane and based on the podcast “Firebug,” about a real-life arson case in Southern California. Egerton was Emmy-nominated for his previous Apple TV+ team-up with Lehane, “Black Bird.”

In the trailer (which you can watch below), Calderone tries to get off on the right foot with Gudsen, telling him, “Your reputation precedes you.” But he’s territorial about the case. And his office. “You preceded me too. Into my own office,” he replies.

Gudsen tells Calderone, “You don’t know anything about arson.” She answers, “Yeah, but I know a ton about crime scene analysis.”

When Gudsen complains to his superior officer (Greg Kinnear) about his new partner, he’s told, “You’re one man dealing with a fire plague. Accept the help. You need to get somebody quick. Before one of them kills again.”

Calderone, meanwhile, has her suspicions about Gudsen, who we see giving her a creepy smile, losing his temper and waking from a nightmare. She asks his wife (Hannah Emily Anderson), “If I suspected your husband of a crime, would that shock you?”

We also hear Egerton say in voiceover: “Fire isn’t just an element. Fire is an organism. Fire watches. Fire waits.”

“Smoke” also features Rafe Spall, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Anna Chlumsky, Adina Porter and John Leguizamo, as well as a new song from Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke.

“Smoke” premieres with two episodes on Friday, June 27, 2025 followed by new episodes every Friday through Aug. 15.