Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, has canceled the in-person aspect of its second annual Partner Summit next month in Los Angeles due to concerns over the coronavirus, the company shared on Tuesday morning.

The event, which brought together more than 800 Snapchat publishers, advertising partners and creators last year in Hollywood, will now be online-only this year. Snap’s Partner Summit was scheduled for April 2 at ROW DTLA in downtown Los Angeles.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the well-being of our partners and team, we have decided to shift our plans for the April 2nd Snap Partner Summit,” a Snap representative said in a statement. “We will now deliver our keynote virtually and make our anticipated product announcements online. We invite you to tune in at Snap.com at 10:30am PT on Thursday, April 2.”

Also Read: How New Snapchat Docuseries 'While Black' Finds Success Tackling Social Issues

Snap’s 2019 event was used to debut a number of new shows and games on the app. The cancellation of the in-person event comes as several other major festivals and conferences have been scrapped in recent weeks over the coronavirus outbreak. Facebook and Google both canceled their annual developer conferences, and SXSW, which was set to start this week in Austin, Texas, has also been canceled. On Monday, Coachella Music Festival announced it was moving this year’s event from April to October.