Why Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Believes Revenue Could Skyrocket in the Next 3 Years

by | March 3, 2021 @ 1:59 PM

Spiegel suggests if Snapchat can add users like it did in 2020, then 50% annual growth could be conservative

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel on Wednesday said the company’s recent declaration that it’s on track for multiple years of at least 50% revenue growth may understate how well Snapchat is positioned.

“The 50% number actually isn’t predicated on any further user growth or any engagement growth,” Spiegel explained during Morgan Stanley’s virtual TMT Conference. “That’s just looking at the steady state opportunity.”

Become a member to read more.
Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Soul of a Nation

Ratings: ABC Settles for Fourth-Place Tie With Univision on Night ‘Soul of a Nation’ Debuts
bob chapek disney

Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s First Year Report Card: High Marks for Not ‘Steering it Off a Cliff’
david muir abc news

Even George Stephanopoulos Can’t Deny David Muir’s ‘World News Tonight’ Ratings Turnaround
David Muir George Stephanopoulos

David Muir Clash With George Stephanopoulos Led to ABC News Chief Ouster (Exclusive)
The Voice Season 20 premiere

Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Season 20 Premiere Pushes ABC and ‘The Bachelor’ to 3rd Place
Mailboxes and newsletters

10 Must-Read Media and Entertainment Newsletters
STAGE 32 + NETFLIX WEBINAR

How Netflix Tapped LA Talent Incubator Stage 32 to Pull in Global Creatives
Golden Globe Awards - Season 78

Early TV Ratings: Golden Globes on Track to Fall to All-Time Low in Key Demo
save our stages pandemic concert theater

Congress Approved $15 Billion to Save Entertainment Venues – Why Has Not a Penny Been Spent So Far?
Crown Prince Of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman

What Do We Do About Saudi Arabia and Jamal Khashoggi? The Truth Demands Action
golden globes ratings preview 2021

Golden Globes Have Kept More Viewers Than the Oscars, Emmys and Grammys