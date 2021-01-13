Snapchat Permanently Bans Trump for Spreading Misinformation, Hate Speech, Inciting Violence

Snapchat has permanently banned President Trump’s account for his “attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech and incite violence,” a company spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap on Wednesday.

“Last week we announced an indefinite suspension of President Trump’s Snapchat account, and have been assessing what long term action is in the best interest of our Snapchat community,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account.”

In light of the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, Snapchat said it had locked Trump’s account indefinitely. In June, the company stopped promoting Trump’s content on the Discover page after he tweeted that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” in response to civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd.

“We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover,” a Snapchat spokesperson said at the time.

Trump’s termination from Snapchat follows his seven-day suspension from YouTube, indefinite ban from Facebook and Instagram and his permanent suspension from Twitter.

Sean Burch contributed to this report.