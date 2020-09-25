‘SNL': All Episodes to Land on Peacock Ahead of Season 46 Debut
Streaming service had promised earlier this year all previous seasons would be available
Now “SNL” fans will be able to get their fix of Coneheads, Mister Robinson and Mango Boy all in one place. Two days before the NBC sketch-comedy series returns for its 46th season, the entire 45-season catalogue will be available on Peacock, starting Oct. 1.
Up until now, only the most recent five seasons were able to stream on the NBCU-backed service, along with a curated list of older sketches. Earlier this year, Peacock announced it would house all prior seasons of “SNL.”
Hulu had been streaming the first five seasons that featured Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Bill Murray and Gilda Radner, along with seasons 30-45. That meant that the entire 1980s and 1990s run, including the five years that Dick Ebersol ran the show, have not been able to stream anywhere. It’s not known if the musical performances from past episodes will be included, since there are typically separate rights issues to be worked out. The last time the full “SNL” library was available on NBCU’s short-lived comedy streaming service SeeSo.
Chris Rock will host the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live’s” 46th edition on Oct. 3, and Megan Thee Stallion will serve as the musical guest.
After finishing out last season with three remotely-produced shows, “SNL” plans to start the new season with five consecutive shows: Oct. 3, Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31. The NBC sketch-comedy staple aims to have a “limited” in-studio audience this season in its return to Rockefeller Center. “The show will work closely with Gov. Cuomo’s team” on that, said an NBC spokesperson.
“SNL” boss Lorne Michaels said audience members will be tested for COVID-19.
'SNL': The 15 Best Sketches From Season 45 (Photos)
The 45th season of "Saturday Night Live" was a landmark achievement in more ways than one. Not only did the long-running sketch series see the long-awaited return of Eddie Murphy to Studio 8H, but the show had to contend with the coronavirus pandemic that forced the cast out of 30 Rock and into their homes. Luckily for us, that did not stop the show from producing new episodes. Here are the top sketches, in no particular order, from this season.
Mr. Robinson's Neighborhood 2019: Eddie Murphy hosted for the first time since the mid-1980s and he brought back all of his classic characters. Among them was Mr. Robinson, who showed up to teach boys and girls about the blight of gentrification. “I was gone for a bit but now I’m alright. My neighbors were all black but now they white.” We missed you, Eddie. Watch it here.
Debbie Downer Wedding Reception: In the final live episode before "SNL" went home during the coronavirus, Rachel Dratch brought back Debbie Downer to remind us all (correctly, it turns out) of what was in store for us. Watch it here.
Impeachment Fantasy Cold Open: One of many cold opens featuring Alec Baldwin's Trump, this one that takes us all back to the better days: When the president was being impeached. This imagines the trial most people wished had happened. Watch it here.
Grouch: We knew "Sesame Street's" move to HBO could make it edgier but a "Joker"-style origin story for Oscar the Grouch took a bit too far. Watch it here.
Airport Sushi: John Mulaney completes the trilogy we never knew we needed by following up "Diner Lobster" and "Bodega Bathroom" with "Airport Sushi." Watch it here.
Uncle Meme: Always talk to your children about the dangers of irresponsible memes. Watch it here.
Family Charades: RuPaul made his "SNL" hosting debut with this sketch about a family that really does not understand the rules of Charades. Watch it here.
Robbie: Let's be honest, this is how "Rudy" would have turned out in real life. J.J. Watt just had to be the one to say it. Watch it here.
Undercover Boss: Where Are They Now (With Kylo Ren): Matt the Radar Technician is now "Randy the Entry Level Intern" in this follow-up to see if Kylo Ren really has made The First Order a more work-friendly place to be. Watch it here.
Party Song: Will Ferrell returned for his fifth time hosting and plays an AP English Teacher who is going through a rough spot in his marriage. Watch it here.
Mid-Day News: A midday news report about crime devolves into the most hilariously tone-deaf competition ever. Watch it here.
Dr. Anthony Fauci Cold Open: Dr. Fauci probably isn't happy about many things these days, but he got his wish when Brad Pitt played the country's top infectious disease expert to kick off "SNL's" second "At Home" edition. Watch it here.
Zoom Call: Too real, "SNL." Just way too real. Watch it here.
Sport Report: After two months of quarantine, we all probably would tune into "Popcorn Pop Off." If this seems too unbelievable, we remind you that ESPN actually aired people playing H-O-R-S-E. Watch it here.
Dreams: "SNL" sent off its season on a more somber, yet hopeful note: Reminding us all about the world that used to be before the pandemic. We hope to see it again. Watch it here.
