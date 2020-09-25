Go Pro Today

‘SNL': All Episodes to Land on Peacock Ahead of Season 46 Debut

Streaming service had promised earlier this year all previous seasons would be available

| September 25, 2020 @ 11:15 AM Last Updated: September 25, 2020 @ 11:24 AM
snl eddie murphy

NBC

Now “SNL” fans will be able to get their fix of Coneheads, Mister Robinson and Mango Boy all in one place. Two days before the NBC sketch-comedy series returns for its 46th season, the entire 45-season catalogue will be available on Peacock, starting Oct. 1.

Up until now, only the most recent five seasons were able to stream on the NBCU-backed service, along with a curated list of older sketches. Earlier this year, Peacock announced it would house all prior seasons of “SNL.”

Hulu had been streaming the first five seasons that featured Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Bill Murray and Gilda Radner, along with seasons 30-45. That meant that the entire 1980s and 1990s run, including the five years that Dick Ebersol ran the show, have not been able to stream anywhere. It’s not known if the musical performances from past episodes will be included, since there are typically separate rights issues to be worked out. The last time the full “SNL” library was available on NBCU’s short-lived comedy streaming service SeeSo.

Also Read: Chris Rock to Host 'SNL' Season Premiere, With Megan Thee Stallion as Musical Guest

Chris Rock will host the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live’s” 46th edition on Oct. 3, and Megan Thee Stallion will serve as the musical guest.

After finishing out last season with three remotely-produced shows, “SNL” plans to start the new season with five consecutive shows: Oct. 3, Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31. The NBC sketch-comedy staple aims to have a “limited” in-studio audience this season in its return to Rockefeller Center. “The show will work closely with Gov. Cuomo’s team” on that, said an NBC spokesperson. 

“SNL” boss Lorne Michaels said audience members will be tested for COVID-19.

'SNL': The 15 Best Sketches From Season 45 (Photos)

  • Eddie Murphy Mr Robinsons Neighborhood SNL Saturday Night Live
  • Rachel Dratch Debbie Downer SNL Coronavirus
  • snl saturday night live trump impeachment trial you wish had happened cold open alec baldwin judge mathis
  • snl grouch david harbour
  • is there a new saturday night live snl at home episode airing this week brad pitt
1 of 16

From Eddie Murphy’s return to quarantined episodes, 45th edition of late night sketch series won’t be forgotten

The 45th season of "Saturday Night Live" was a landmark achievement in more ways than one. Not only did the long-running sketch series see the long-awaited return of Eddie Murphy to Studio 8H, but the show had to contend with the coronavirus pandemic that forced the cast out of 30 Rock and into their homes. Luckily for us, that did not stop the show from producing new episodes. Here are the top sketches, in no particular order, from this season.

View In Gallery

Related Content