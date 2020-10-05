Go Pro Today

Alec Baldwin Says ‘SNL’ Wouldn’t Mock Trump’s COVID Diagnosis If He Were in ‘Serious Trouble’ (Video)

“We only have the words of the White House itself and the people who work there themselves to go on,” Baldwin says

| October 5, 2020 @ 9:15 AM
Saturday Night Live - Season 46

Photo by: Will Heath/NBC

Alec Baldwin says that if President Donald Trump were in “serious trouble,” “Saturday Night Live” would not have opened its 46th season with a joke about his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

The cold open for Saturday’s season kickoff was a parody of Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s first presidential debate, featuring Baldwin reprising his role as POTUS and Jim Carrey debuting his impression of Obama’s former VP. The sketch, which aired a day after Trump revealed he’d tested positive for the coronavirus, largely avoided the topic of the president’s health, despite one line where Baldwin said the “China virus is a hoax,” and quickly added, “that will probably come back to haunt me later this week.”

Baldwin said in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday that he saw “considerable criticism” on social media from viewers who thought the joke was in poor taste following Trump’s Friday hospitalization at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which the White House said was “out of an abundance of caution.”

Also Read: 'SNL' With Host Chris Rock Scores Biggest Season Premiere Audience in 4 Years

“The stuff that gets turned down, you wouldn’t believe some of the stuff that people propose, it’s outrageous. And this is a group of people that’s pretty savvy. They know they’re in network television,” Baldwin said, praising longtime “SNL” showrunner Lorne Michaels. “He is one of the smartest people in the business… And they know they don’t want to sink the ship. So if there was ever the suggestion that Trump was truly, gravely ill, if people said, ‘Oh, Trump is really in trouble,’ then I bet you everything I have that we wouldn’t even get near that in terms of the content of the show. They would have done something else.”

Baldwin said he’s seen that “happen before.”

“I’ve seen instances where there were wars going on and they said, ‘Don’t do sketches where you sound like you’re disseminating information,’ as far-fetched as that sounds,” he said.

Also Read: 'SNL': Michael Che Says 'There's a Lot Funny About' Trump Getting COVID-19 (Video)

The “30 Rock” alum added: “We only have the words of the White House itself and the people who work there themselves to go on. And all of them have been saying that he is not in any danger. We only have their word to go by. And if their word had been that he was in serious trouble, then we probably wouldn’t have done it. But that’s not the case. If they had said he was in serious trouble, I can assure you we wouldn’t have done it, but that’s not the case. They said he’s got this disease and he’s got some manifestations of it and some symptoms of it, but he’s going to be fine and he’s not in any immediate danger.”

Watch Baldwin’s video below.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall premiere dates 2020 Fox/ABC/Amazon/FX
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • 16 and Recovering - MTV MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • House of Payne BET
  • Assisted Living BET
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Noughts and Crosses Peacock
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Viola Davis and husband OWN
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Madison Reyes in "Julie and the Phantoms" on Netflix Netflix
  • The Duchess Netflix
  • our cartoon president trump colbert showtime Showtime
  • Dancing With the Stars ABC
  • The Third Day Katherine Waterston HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Comedy Central
  • Challenger_ Final Flight Netflix
  • FXX
  • Departure - Season 1 Peacock
  • The Great Pottery Throw Down HBO Max
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • Worlds Funniest Animals The CW
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • Nick Cannon Masked Singer Fox
  • I Can See Your Voice Fox
  • Rainn Wilson Utopia Amazon
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • The Weakest Link - Season 1 NBC
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Monsterland Getty
  • Emily in Paris Netflix
  • Undercover Boss CBS
  • Warrior
  • snl saturday night live weekend update michael che on stay at home protesters NBC
  • Pandora
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • Swamp Thing DC Universe
  • Ellen's Game of Games - Season 2 NBC
  • NEXT Fox
  • Devils Patrick Dempsey The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Supernatural The CW
  • Connecting - Season 1 NBC
  • CW - The Outpost The CW
  • Disney+
  • Haunting of Bly Manor Netflix
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • CLARE CRAWLEY bachelorette ABC
  • Tell Me a Story The CW
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Sistas BET
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • Grand Army Netflix
  • Shark Tank ABC
  • ABC
  • Getty
  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ABC
  • Card Sharks ABC
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • The Voice NBC
  • The Goldbergs ABC
  • The Conners ABC
  • Blackish ABC
  • Queens Gambit Netflix
  • The Undoing HBO
  • American Housewife ABC
  • Superstore - Season 4 NBC
  • Mandalorian Disney+
  • The Good Doctor ABC
  • A Teacher Kate Mara FX on Hulu
  • NBC
  • Chicago Med - Season 4 NBC
  • Chicago Fire - Season 7 NBC
  • Chicago P.D. - Season 6 NBC
  • Station 19 ABC
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - Season 21 NBC
  • ELLEN POMPEO Greys Anatomy ABC
  • The Blacklist Red NBC
  • the crown season 3 queen elizabeth conspiracy theories harold wilson anthony blunt russian Netflix
  • Kylie Bunbury ABC
  • For Life ABC
  • A Million Little Things ABC
  • Animaniacs Hulu
  • The Stand CBS All Access
1 of 106

Here’s when 105 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall has arrived and chances are the season will see everyone still staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: ‘The Masked Singer’ Pulled Off Its Pandemic Season With Animation, Fan Voting and a Baby Alien

View In Gallery

Related Content