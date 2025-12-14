‘SNL’: Trump Berates Journalists, Shoots Down Santa Claus in Cold Open | Video

“Saturday Night Live” opened the show from Air Force One as the press corps peppered James Austin Johnson’s President Donald Trump while he was on a cocktail of Ambien and Adderall.

Ashley Padilla as Karoline Leavitt fielded questions from the journalists, and Trump complimented her lips.

“How great is Karoline Leavitt?” he said. “We love her. Oh, she’s got a beautiful face and those lips that don’t quit …Look at those lips. They go like a machine gun.”

Trump added that he is grateful he could “openly simp over my young blonde subordinate” before turning to the journalists for more targeted questions.

“Yes, you have a question, you nasty, horrible witch,” Johnson’s Trump exclaimed.

“My name is Kaitlan Collins, sir,” Chloe Fineman replied as the CNN anchor. “And that’s one of the nicer things that you’ve called me.”

When asked about a potential sale of Warner Bros. Discovery to Netflix, the president replied that they have one of the worst studio lot tours in Los Angeles.

“It’s just some kid pointing to a tree. ‘Oh, that’s the tree from Pretty Little Liars,’” he said. “Who gives a crap? I want to go Luke’s. I want to go to the ‘Gilmore Girls’ gazebo.”

Johnson’s Trump was also asked about the oil tanker he seized off the coast of Venezuela. The president avoided the question talking in circles about pirates, Tom Hanks’ “Captain Phillips” and Cap’n Crunch cereal.

“Uh oh, methinks Ambien has pulled into the lead,” he joked.

When asked a follow up about if he would carry out strikes on Venezuela in the Caribbean, Trump simply said yes. He added that they would continue to target suspected drug planes, too. To demonstrate the types of attacks, he showed a declassified video from the air strike. The video showed a silouhette of Santa Claus and his reindeer being blown up in midair.

“Was that Santa?” one of the journalist asked.

“Not anymore,” Trump replied.

The president initially called the new batch of Epstein photos a “fake news Democrat hoax.” However, when a journalist mentioned an image of a bowl of condoms with his face on them, reading “I’m huge,” the president replied that they were 100% legit.

Watch the cold open here: