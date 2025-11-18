Trump Eviscerated for Snapping ‘Quiet, Piggy!’ at Female Journalist: ‘This Is Sick’

The president insulted the Bloomberg reporter after she asked a question about his connections to Jeffrey Epstein

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of press aboard Air Force One on November 14, 2025. (Credit: Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)
President Trump has been widely condemned online for telling a female reporter “quiet, piggy” in a video that went viral Monday.

The incident occurred while Trump was speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One last Friday. “I know nothing about that,” Trump said, when first asked what convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein meant when he wrote that the president “knew about the girls” in emails released by House Democrats last week. Trump went on to promise that Americans soon will find out everything Epstein knew about certain high-profile Democrats, including former president Bill Clinton.

“Jeffrey Epstein and I had a very bad relationship for many years,” Trump added. A female Bloomberg reporter tried to follow that initial question up by asking Trump, if there was nothing incriminating in the government’s Epstein Files, why he doesn’t just personally order their release. However, Trump interrupted her.

He leaned in, pointed a finger at the journalist and said, “Quiet. Quiet, piggy.” The president then swiftly moved on to answer a question from CBS News reporter Jennifer Jacobs, who reported on the incident on her X account Friday.

You can watch the heated interaction yourself in the video below.

Trump’s remark has prompted outrage online. CNN anchor Jake Tapper called the president’s behavior “disgusting and completely unacceptable,” while fellow CNN reporter Jim Sciutto mused about what would happen if someone had done what Trump did in any other civilized or professional space. “What would the consequences be in a company boardroom? A university? A church? A pro sports team? In any organization?” Sciutto asked.

Elsewhere, former ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran wrote about the incident on X, remarking, “When they go low, he goes lower,” in reference to one of former first lady Michelle Obama’s most famous and oft-quoted speeches. Others, meanwhile, questioned why none of the other journalists present on Air Force One Friday stood up for their female colleague.

You can check out more reactions to the incident below.

