Jimmy Kimmel Refutes Trump Saying Republicans Have Nothing to Hide in Epstein Files: ‘Just You, Bro’ | Video

In his late night TV return on Monday, following the death of his bandleader Cleto Escobedo III last week, Jimmy Kimmel roasted President Trump over his handling of the government’s Jeffrey Epstein files the past few months.

The ABC star specifically took aim at Trump’s abrupt about-face on the subject Sunday night. Rather than continuing to push against the release of the Epstein files, Trump posted on Truth Social urging House Republicans to vote “yes” on a bill compelling the Department of Justice to release all of its files on Epstein. “We have nothing to hide,” Trump wrote in the post, which Kimmel found amusing.

“I have some bad news: There’s no ‘We.’ It’s just you, bro,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host joked. “Man, if you have nothing to hide, why even have the vote? Why not just have the Department of Justice release the files?” Kimmel then noted just how out-of-character Trump’s sudden change of attitude really was.

“After 10 months of fighting tooth and nail, doing everything he could to keep those files secret, he’s now asking for a full release, which is what got all these guys in trouble in the first place,” Kimmel recapped. “Last week, he tried a last-minute arm twist to get Republicans like Lauren Boebert and Nancy Mace to back off this Epstein stuff.”

“Lauren Boebert was even summoned to the Situation Room to be worked over by [U.S. Attorney General] Pam Bondi and [FBI Director] Kash Patel,” he continued. “They tried to persuade her to remove her signature from the petition demanding the files be made public, which is exactly what someone who’s totally innocent and has nothing to hide would do.”

As Americans now know, the Trump administration’s attempts to whittle away at House Republicans’ support for the pending Congressional Epstein Files bill proved to be unsuccessful. As a result, the president seems to have adopted a new way of handling the files in question.

“Boebert and Mace did not give in to the pressure campaign,” the late night host explained. “Now, Trump’s ordered his Attorney General to investigate Democrat ties to Jeffrey Epstein, which is like Diddy ordering an investigation into why there were so many bottles of baby oil in his house.”

Kimmel did not wrap up his Monday monologue before getting a jab in about the thousands of Epstein emails that were released by House Democrats and Republicans last week. “The one that got the most attention this weekend referred to Trump ‘blowing’ a person named Bubba,” Kimmel noted. “Man, he couldn’t even let Hillary have that, huh?”

“This Bubba thing got so crazy that Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, who wrote that email, came forward to clarify that the Bubba he was referring to was not Bill Clinton,” he concluded. “Who is Bubba then? Maybe Gump? Maybe he was deep-throating shrimp? We don’t know.”