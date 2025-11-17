Trump Says House Republicans Should Vote to Release Epstein Files: ‘We Have Nothing to Hide’

President Donald Trump has encouraged his House Republicans to release the Epstein files, claiming on Truth Social that he has nothing to hide — despite last week’s news cycle suggesting otherwise.

“As I said on Friday night aboard Air Force One to the Fake News Media, House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat ‘Shutdown,’” he wrote late Sunday night.

The president’s apparent reversal comes after a week of deflecting from his past relationship with the late child sex trafficker following the House Oversight Committee’s release of thousands of emails between those in their inner circle.

“The Department of Justice has already turned over tens of thousands of pages to the Public on ‘Epstein,’ are looking at various Democrat operatives (Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, Larry Summers, etc.) and their relationship to Epstein, and the House Oversight Committee can have whatever they are legally entitled to, I DON’T CARE!” Trump continued. “All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT, which is the Economy, ‘Affordability’ (where we are winning BIG!), our Victory on reducing Inflation from the highest level in History to practically nothing, bringing down prices for the American People, delivering Historic Tax Cuts, gaining Trillions of Dollars of Investment into America (A RECORD!), the rebuilding of our Military, securing our Border, deporting Criminal Illegal Aliens, ending Men in Women’s Sports, stopping Transgender for Everyone, and so much more!”

“Nobody cared about Jeffrey Epstein when he was alive and, if the Democrats had anything, they would have released it before our Landslide Election Victory. Some ‘members’ of the Republican Party are being ‘used,’ and we can’t let that happen,” he concluded. “Let’s start talking about the Republican Party’s Record Setting Achievements, and not fall into the Epstein ‘TRAP,’ which is actually a curse on the Democrats, not us. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

However, Trump shared another message specifically calling out one Republican in particular: Marjorie Taylor Greene. “Wacky Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown (Remember, Green turns to Brown where there is ROT involved!) is working overtime to try and portray herself as a victim when, in actuality, she is the cause of all of her own problems,” he wrote. “The fact is, nobody cares about this Traitor to our Country!”

This all comes after a lengthy news cycle wherein the Trump administration has repeatedly tried to move past his connection to the late financier. Many Americans and politicians alike have demanded the release of the Epstein files, government documents that would supposedly expose more of Epstein’s transgressions and allies — if they even exist, per the FBI. For his part, Trump has launched a $10 billion lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch and the Wall Street Journal for reporting on his ties to the late sex offender.