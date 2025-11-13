Trump Ignores Shouted Questions About Epstein Emails for 2nd Time | Video

President Donald Trump has yet again ignored questions from reporters about the slew of Jeffrey Epstein emails released on Wednesday.

A video posted to X on Thursday showed the president brushing past eager reporters as they asked for his response to the Epstein emails released by the House Oversight Committee.

In the 23,000 emails, the late sex trafficker and billionaire described Trump as a “maniac” with “early dementia.” Epstein also wrote that Trump was aware of the girls that he trafficked.

“Would you like photos of Donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen?” Epstein wrote in a 2015 email to former New York Times reporter, Landon Thomas Jr.

The president avoided questions about the emails in his press conference Wednesday night after signing the bill that officially ended the government shutdown. The White House even cut the livestream short after one reporter asked about the release of the Epstein files.

Trump ignores shouted questions about Epstein pic.twitter.com/JPqV6ECPeQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2025

Though Trump did not take questions publicly, he did respond to the release on Truth Social.

“The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects,” the president wrote on Wednesday. “Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap.”

He added that the release of the Epstein emails was the Democrats’ attempt to “deflect from their massive failures.”