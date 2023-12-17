“SNL” roasted disgraced former mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani on Saturday, specifically mocking his inability to pay the huge financial penalty imposed on him by a jury in Georgia for defaming two innocent Georgia election workers as part of his efforts to help Donald Trump overthrow the goverment after the 2020 election.

Giuliani was ordered to pay $148 million, which Jost joked during the “Weekend Update” portion of the show, “might as well” be “a billion. ‘Cause there’s no way he can pay it.”

Watch the clip below:

Last Weekend Update of 2023 with Colin Jost and Michael Che! pic.twitter.com/ofaMHK53Fu — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 17, 2023

“After being found liable for defamation against two Georgia eleciton workers, Rudy Giuliani was ordered yesterday to pay the hilarious sum of 148 million dollars. You might as well just make it a billion, ’cause there’s no way he can pay it. At this point they only call Giuliani the ‘Mayor of 9/11’ because that’s all that’s left in his bank account,” Jost said as Weekend Update began.

“Giuliani, amazingly seen here in better times,” Jost continued as a photo of Giuliani’s infamous dye leak photo appeared onscreen, “said during the trial that it was an ‘accident’ that he attacked the plaintiffs repeatedly on social media, with the judge noting, ‘there’s a lot of accidents going on.’ Said Giuliania, ‘oh you could smell that?” he concluded before moving on to other topics.