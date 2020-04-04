15 Craziest ‘SNL’ Cut for Time Sketches – From Andy Samberg’s ‘Testicules Cologne’ to Ariana Grande as Judy Garland (Videos)
Going through “Saturday Night Live” withdrawal? We’ve got the cure
Rosemary Rossi | April 4, 2020 @ 3:30 PM
Last Updated: April 5, 2020 @ 2:54 AM
"Testicules Cologne" (May 2014) • In this glamorous commercial for Testicules, a "cologne for down there," women, men and even a dog fawn over a man (Andy Samberg) who exudes confidence.
"Coal Miners" (October 2014) • Levar (Bill Hader), the gossipy coal miner, spread rumors amongst and about his fellow coal miners.
"Grandpa" (January 2015) • Grandpa (J.K. Simmons) makes quite an impression on his granddaughter's fiancé when he can't stop discussing grandma's booty.
"Dance of the Daisies" (March 2015) • Four friends (including Dwayne Johnson) immediately regret dressing up as flowerpots and putting on a show.
"The Sparkelles" (April 2015) • Girl group The Sparkelles (Taraji P. Henson, Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones) have a little trouble coming up with original songs when they perform on "The Shebang Hour."
"Inner White Girl" (May 2015) • When Leslie Jones has a hard time dealing with white people, she consults her Inner White Girl (Reese Witherspoon).
"Donald Trump's Hair" (November 2015) • Scalp Team 6 scientists are shrunk and dispatched to protect Donald Trump's hair when the wind picks up.
"Christmas at Nana's" (December 2015) •
Amy Poehler and Kyle Mooney are siblings who are forced to resolve their differences before they can spend time with Grandma.
"Supermarket Spree" (February 2016) •
A contestant (Melissa McCarthy) will stop at nothing to take out her competition on Supermarket Spree.
"Cinema Channel" (March 2016) •
Star Judy Garland (Ariana Grande) has total creative control for her 1961 sci-fi film, "Up We Go in Our Fantastic Rocket."
"New Bachelorette" (May 2017) • Chris Pine’s multiple attempts to woo the first black "Bachelorette," Rachel (Sasheer Zamata), goes spectacularly wrong.
"My Little Stepchildren" (February 2018) • If you have a fear of dolls, well you should probably look away now. The toy is specifically targeted at children with a “flair for the dramatic,” like Natalie Portman’s kid in the ad.
"Heinz" (November 2019) • A commercial advertises Heinz Relax ketchup in a newly designed bottle that sounds like it enjoys Will Ferrell squeezing it more than it should.
Aidy Bizzo & Lizzo (December 2019) • Undeniably confident Lizzo teaches Aidy Bryant how to work her "earth-shatteringly gorgeous a--."
"Love Is Blind: Quarantine Edition" (March 2020) • Contestants on Netflix's reality dating show "Love Is Blond" (including John Mulaney) choose to marry someone they have never met while under quarantine for the coronavirus. It doesn't end well.