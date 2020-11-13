snl post election black viewers empire

NBC/Fox

Post-Election ‘SNL’ Is Highest-Rated TV Show Among African Americans Since an ‘Empire’ Episode Last Fall

by | November 13, 2020 @ 11:50 AM

(So long as you exclude specials and shows with an NFL lead-in)

tony maglio ratings report banner

Last Saturday’s post-Election Day “SNL,” hosted by Dave Chappelle, was the highest-rated entertainment TV show among African Americans aged 18-49 (with a 3.98 rating) since the Oct. 1, 2019 episode of Fox’s “Empire” (a 4.08), according to Nielsen’s Live + Same Day data.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

snl saturday night live is there a new episode this week

Is There a New ‘SNL’ Episode Airing This Week?
Grey's Anatomy

Ratings: Patrick Dempsey’s Surprise ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Return Is Thursday’s Top Entertainment Show

Virtual Concerts Are Set to Reshape the Music Industry Post-Pandemic
newsmax tv

Newsmax’s Election Week Ratings Skyrocket 183%, Still Lags Far Behind Major Cable News Networks
CMAs 2020

CMAs Sink 45% in Ratings, Edge NBC’s ‘One Chicago’ Lineup – but Not Fox’s ‘Masked Singer’
2020 holiday tv movies hallmark lifetime

A Coronavirus Christmas: How Hallmark and Lifetime Avoided Elf-Sized 2020 Holiday Movie Slates
TAYSHIA ADAMS

Ratings: Tayshia Adams’ 1st Full ‘Bachelorette’ Episode Rises 23% From Clare Crawley’s Season Premiere
joe biden hollywood

What Hollywood Wants From a Biden Presidency: Fix China, Handle Coronavirus
alex trebek

Alex Trebek Underwent Experimental Cancer Treatment From L.A. Times Owner’s Biotech Company
MSNBC Steve Kornacki

MSNBC Tops Fox News on Saturday, Caps Highest-Rated Week Ever

Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Improves With AJ McLean Elimination