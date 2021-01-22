“Saturday Night Live” will return on Jan. 30 with John Krasinski as the host — the first of five consecutive weeks with new episodes for the late-night staple now in its 46th season.

Following Krasinski, “Schitt’s Creek” star and co-creator Dan Levy will host on Feb. 6, with Emmy-winning “Watchmen” star and “One Night in Miami” director Regina King going on Feb. 13. Krasinski, Levy and King will all be making their hosting debuts on “SNL.” Additionally, the three musical guests: Machine Gun Kelly (Jan. 30), Phoebe Bridges (Feb. 6) and Nathaniel Rateliff (Feb. 13) will also be performing on the show for the first time.

“SNL” will announce its hosts for its Feb. 20 and Feb. 27 at a later date.

The new slate of shows will be the first for “SNL” following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president, marking the end of Donald Trump’s presidency. Alec Baldwin last appeared on “SNL” as Trump on the Nov. 7 episode, which came only hours after Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election.

Jim Carrey played Biden throughout the election cycle, before hanging up the white wig and sunglasses. On the show’s last episode of 202, Dec. 19, regular cast member Alex Moffat debuted as Biden alongside Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris.

Carrey, who had received mixed reviews for his impersonation of the then-candidate, tweeted about his plan to retire from the role on Dec. 19. “Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President…comedy’s highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s–. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!” he wrote.