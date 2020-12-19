Jim Carrey will no longer play Joe Biden on “SNL,” the comedian tweeted on Saturday.

“Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks,I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President…comedy’s highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!” Carrey tweeted Saturday.

Carrey, who lives in Los Angeles, traveled to New York City for six-straight “Saturday Night Live” episodes. Though the plan was always a bit open-ended, Carrey was never expected to don the white wig for the long haul.

With the election (finally) over and certified, now is as good a time as any for the popular series, amazingly in its 46th season, to find a new Biden. Critics haven’t been in love with Carrey’s mugging-heavy take anyway.

Tune in to “SNL” tonight, when we’ll likely see a new Biden. “Saturday Night Live” airs at 11:30 p.m. on NBC. This week, former cast standout Kristen Wiig returns as host. Dua Lipa is musical guest.

Also Read: Did Timothee Chalamet Shade Warner Bros and HBO Max While Hosting 'SNL'?

Jason Sudeikis used to play Joe Biden on “Saturday Night Live.” He now lives on the west coast. TheWrap reached out to Sudeikis through his reps to inquire about a potential return, but we did not immediately hear back.

Should Sudeikis return to play Biden, he and Wiig may also reprise their “Two A-Holes” characters together. Fingers crossed.

Sudeikis has since moved on to movie stardom. He is the co-creator and star of Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso,” a surprise hit.

Also Read: Timothee Chalamet's 'SNL' Sketch Reminds Fans of His High School Rap Video

Between Sudeikis’ days in the cast and his post-cast member time playing Biden for “SNL” anyway, Woody Harrelson played the former vice president of the United States of America on Lorne Michaels’ sketch-comedy show. TheWrap also reached out to Harrelson’s reps about a possible return, but we did not immediately receive a response.

John Mulaney has also played Biden on “SNL.” The stand-up comedian, who is based in New York City, has a regular gig in the same building as “Saturday Night Live’s” Studio 8H. Mulaney is now a staff writer on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.

TheWrap reached out to a rep for John Mulaney. We did not immediately hear back from them either.

Also Read: 'SNL' Celebrates Biden's Victory, Baldwin's Trump Sings 'Macho Man' Sadly (Video)

Way back in 1991, Kevin Nealon played then-Senator Biden in an “SNL” sketch about Clarence Thomas’ confirmation hearings. Greg Kinnear played Biden in 2016 HBO movie “Confirmation.” Neither of those seem particularly likely, but they could be a cool wink.

Of course, with Biden now readying for a four-year run as president, it would also make plenty of sense to just have a regular cast member adopt the high-profile job.

A spokesperson for “Saturday Night Live” did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

Also Read: Jim Carrey Celebrates Biden's Electoral College Win With Rare Positive Cartoon

See Carrey’s tweet below.