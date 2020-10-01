Get Your 1st Look at Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden on ‘SNL’ (Video)

Ahead of its return Saturday, “SNL” showed off the first look at Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden, along with Maya Rudolph’s return as Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris.

“SNL” returns for its 46th season on Saturday with host Chris Rock and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion. Alec Baldwin will return for his fifth season portraying Donald Trump, while castmember Beck Bennett will again play current Vice President Mike Pence.

Watch a video of Carrey’s and Rudolph’s transformation into the Democratic hopefuls above.

The longrunning NBC sketch comedy series is starting off its 46th season with five consecutive shows, leading up to the Nov. 3 election.

More to come…