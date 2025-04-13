‘SNL’: Jon Hamm Asks for Kieran Culkin’s Oscar in Exchange for Crashing His Monologue | Video

Jon Hamm has been known to make plenty of cameos on “Saturday Night Live” over the years, something he himself pointed out during his monologue on this week’s show. But, as he did, someone else made a cameo: Kieran Culkin.

“I was checking my own Wikipedia, which I often do, and I found out that since [the last time I hosted], I’ve made 14 cameos,” Hamm revealed. “And in many ways, making a cameo is even more special than being the host.”

As Hamm explained why exactly that is and played back some of his cameos, the “Succession” star popped out of nowhere, much to the delight of the crowd. Hamm wasn’t all that pleased to see Culkin though, insisting he was just fine on his own.

Jon Hamm’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/IQFFmPy5jP — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 13, 2025

“I’m a huge, huge and I’m doing really well all by myself,” Hamm insisted. “

As Culkin assured him that he was just there to help and would make it up to him, Hamm forgave him — with one condition.

“OK cool, thanks. Just give me your Oscar,” he joked.

Culkin quickly refused though, prompting Hamm to inform Culkin that “‘Mad Men’ is better than ‘Succession.’”

“I think we can both agree that you’re wrong, I love you, bye!” he said as Culkin protested, literally shoving him off the stage.

You can watch the moment in the video above.