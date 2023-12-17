‘SNL’: Kate McKinnon Sings ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’ With Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig in Festive Monologue | Video

Kate McKinnon rang in Christmas in style during her first time hosting “Saturday Night Live.” And she was joined by fellow “SNL” legends Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph for a fun rendition of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” Plus, some jokes about their wikipedia pages.

McKinnon spent a decade with “SNL” but left at the end of the 2021-22 season. But her first time serving as host is befitting her legendary run on the show. The pre-Christmas episode is always one of the biggest episodes of the season, because alongside the typically huge musical guest — this year it’s Billie Eilish — it’s almost always hosted by one of the show’s living legends. And yeah, Kate McKinnon absolutely counts as a living “SNL” legend.

Watch it below

Kate McKinnon’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/qwSMX4qht0 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 17, 2023

McKinnon began the monologue with a fairly frank talk about how much she prefers to hide behind her various characters, joking “I’ve been trying to assemble a human personality and so far I have a hat.”

“I’ve always felt more comfortable in a weird costume,” McKinnon said, as a photo of her from years earlier showed onscreen. “Went middle of the road for that one… Sorry Richard. That feeling when your date shows up in a winter dress and is gay and is me.”