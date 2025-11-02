‘SNL’: Miles Teller Plays Both ‘Property Brothers’ Twins Tasked With Building Trump’s Ballroom | Video

Miles Teller pulled double duty as “Property Brothers” stars Jonathan and Drew Scott on “Saturday Night Live.” In the pre-taped segment, the brothers found themselves tasked with overseeing the demolition of the White House’s East Wing and the construction of Donald Trump’s proposed ballroom as they deal with their own interpersonal issues.

The clip begins with the Scott brothers touring the property, something that is typical of their show. They throw out a few comments about Trump’s (played by James Austin Johnson) “eye for interior design” and, in particular, his penchant for golden urns.

Play video

Melania Trump (Chloe Fineman) is also on hand. The brothers compliment her “spooky” Halloween decorations, to which she snaps back, “Those are for Christmas” — a reference to her 2018 holiday decor that featured bloodred trees throughout the presidential home.

Trump tells the brothers his budget is anywhere between $350 million and infinity, and things begin to go extra sideways. The brothers ask Trump if he has a permit for construction, and the president answered, “I could build this ballroom with the bones of my enemies, and no one could stop me.”

The clip concludes with the brothers carrying out the demolition of the White House and noting they were assisted by “force Park Rangers and astronauts” who are currently furloughed due to the government shutdown.

Watch the segment from “Saturday Night Live” in the video above.