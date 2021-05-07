‘SNL': 40 Non-Entertainers Who Hosted Before Elon Musk, From Ralph Nader to Miskel Spillman (Photos)

"Saturday Night Live" has a long, long history of stunt casting people who aren't actually entertainers. Even back in the 70s, they nabbed a guy who literally worked for the sitting President of the United States. So when you're watching Elon Musk do... whatever it is they decide to do with him this weekend, remember he's only the latest in a long, long line of hosts without an entertainment background. Read on for the complete list of relative amateurs who helmed the show.
Ron Neesen (White House Press Secretary for President Gerald Ford) • Original airdate: April 17, 1976 • Musical guest: Patti Smith
Ralph Nader (safety adovcate and four-time presidential candidate) • Original airdate: Jan. 15, 1977 • Musical guest: George Benson
Fran Tarkenton (NFL quarterback) • Original airdate: Jan. 29, 1977 • Musical guest: Leo Sayer
Julian Bond (NAACP chairman) • Original airdate: April 9, 1977 • Musical guest: Tom Waits
Hugh Hefner (Playboy founder and editor-in-chief) • Original airdate: Oct. 15, 1977 • Musical guest: Libby Titus
Miskel Spillman (winner of "Anyone Can Host SNL" contest) • Original airdate: Dec. 17, 1977 • Musical guest: Elvis Costello
John Madden (sportscaster) • Original airdate: Jan. 30, 1982 • Musical guest: Jennifer Holliday
Ed Koch (New York City mayor) • Original airdate: May 14, 1983 • Musical guest: Kevin Rowland
Brandon Tartikoff (President of NBC) • Original airdate: Oct. 8, 1983 • Musical guest: John Cougar Mellencamp
Edwin Newman (newscaster) • Original airdate: Feb. 25, 1984 • Musical guest: Kool & the Gang
George McGovern (Democratic presidential nominee) • Original airdate: April 14, 1984 • Musical guest: Madness
Jesse Jackson (politician, activist, Baptist minister) • Original airdate: Oct. 20, 1984 • Musical guest: Andrae Crouch and Wintley Phipps
Howard Cosell (legendary sports journalist) • Original airdate: April 13, 1985 • Musical guest: Greg Kihn
Jimmy Breslin (journalist and author) • Original airdate: May 17, 1986 • Musical guest: Level 42 and E.G. Daily
Joe Montana (NFL quarterback) • Original airdate: Jan. 24, 1987 • Musical guest: Deborah Harry
Wayne Gretsky (ice hockey player and coach) • Original airdate: May 13, 1989 • Musical guest: Fine Young Cannibals
George Steinbrenner (New York Yankees owner) • Original airdate: Oct. 20, 1990 • Musical guest: Morris Day & The Time
Michael Jordan (NBA great) • Original airdate: Sept. 28, 1991 • Musical guest: Public Enemy
Charles Barkley (NBA legend and analyst) • Original airdate: Sept. 25, 1993 • Musical guest: Nirvana • Original airdate: Jan. 9, 2010 • Musical guest: Alicia Keys
Nancy Kerrigan (Olympic figure skater) • Original airdate: March 12, 1994 • Musical guest: Aretha Franklin
George Foreman (heavyweight champion) • Original airdate: Dec. 17, 1994 • Musical guest: Hole
Deion Sanders (NFL player and coach) • Original airdate: Feb. 18, 1995 • Musical guest: Bon Jovi
Steve Forbes (publishing executive and presidential candidate) • Original airdate: April 13, 1996 • Musical guest: Rage Against the Machine
Rudy Giuliani (New York City mayor) • Original airdate: Nov. 22, 1997 • Musical guest: Sarah McLachlan
Derek Jeter (New York Yankees shortstop) • Original airdate: Dec. 1, 2001 • Musical guest: Shakira
Jonny Moseley (Olympic freestyle skier) • Original airdate: March 2, 2002 • Musical guest: Outkast
John McCain (Senator from Arizona) • Original airdate: Oct. 19, 2002 • Musical guest: The White Stripes
Al Gore (vice president) • Original airdate: Dec. 14, 2002 • Musical guest: Phish
Jeff Gordon (NASCAR champ) • Original airdate: Jan. 11, 2003 • Musical guest: Avril Lavigne
Al Sharpton (civil rights activist and news show host) • Original airdate: Dec. 6, 2003 • Musical guest: Pink
Andy Roddick (tennis titleholder) • Original airdate: Nov 8, 2003 • Musical guest: Dave Matthews
Donald Trump (businessman, reality TV host and future president) • Original airdate: April 3, 2004 • Musical guest: Toots & the Maytals • Original airdate: Nov. 7, 2015 • Musical guest: Sia
Tom Brady (NFL superstar) • Original airdate: April 16, 2005 • Musical guest: Beck
Lance Armstrong (cyclist and seven-time Tour de France winner) • Original airdate: Oct. 29, 2005 • Musical guest: Sheryl Crow
Peyton Manning (professional football player) • Original airdate: March 24, 2007 • Musical guest: Carrie Underwood
LeBron James (NBA legend) • Original airdate: Sept. 29, 2007 • Musical guest: Kanye West
Brian Williams (journalist and news anchor) • Original airdate: Nov. 3, 2007 • Musical guest: Feist
Michael Phelps (Olympic swimmer) • Original airdate: Sept. 13, 2008 • Musical guest: Lil Wayne
Eli Manning (New York Giants quarterback) • Original airdate: May 5, 2012 • Musical guest: Rihanna
J.J. Watt (Arizona Cardinals defensive end) • Original airdate: Feb. 1, 2020 • Musical guest: Luke Combs