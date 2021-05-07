We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

‘SNL': 40 Non-Entertainers Who Hosted Before Elon Musk, From Ralph Nader to Miskel Spillman (Photos)

A look back at some of the most oddball hosting choices on “Saturday Night Live”

Rosemary Rossi | May 7, 2021 @ 6:29 AM
"Saturday Night Live" has a long, long history of stunt casting people who aren't actually entertainers. Even back in the 70s, they nabbed a guy who literally worked for the sitting President of the United States. So when you're watching Elon Musk do... whatever it is they decide to do with him this weekend, remember he's only the latest in a long, long line of hosts without an entertainment background. Read on for the complete list of relative amateurs who helmed the show.
ron nessen snl
Ron Neesen  (White House Press Secretary for President Gerald Ford)  •  Original airdate: April 17, 1976  • Musical guest: Patti Smith      
ralph nader SNL
Ralph Nader  (safety adovcate and four-time presidential candidate)  •  Original airdate: Jan. 15, 1977 •  Musical guest: George Benson  
fran tarkenton snl
Fran Tarkenton  (NFL quarterback)  •  Original airdate: Jan. 29, 1977  •  Musical guest: Leo Sayer  
julian bond snl
Julian Bond  (NAACP chairman)  •  Original airdate: April 9, 1977  •  Musical guest: Tom Waits  
hugh hefner snl
Hugh Hefner  (Playboy founder and editor-in-chief)  •  Original airdate: Oct. 15, 1977  •  Musical guest: Libby Titus     
miskel spillman snl
Miskel Spillman  (winner of "Anyone Can Host SNL" contest)  •  Original airdate: Dec. 17, 1977  •  Musical guest: Elvis Costello  
john madden eddie murphy SNL
John Madden  (sportscaster)  •  Original airdate: Jan. 30, 1982  •  Musical guest: Jennifer Holliday                        
ed koch SNL
Ed Koch  (New York City mayor)  •  Original airdate: May 14, 1983  •  Musical guest: Kevin Rowland     
brandon tartikoff snl
Brandon Tartikoff  (President of NBC)  •  Original airdate: Oct. 8, 1983  •  Musical guest: John Cougar Mellencamp  
edwin newman SNL
Edwin Newman  (newscaster)  •  Original airdate: Feb. 25, 1984  •  Musical guest: Kool & the Gang                     
george mcgovern SNL
George McGovern  (Democratic presidential nominee)  •  Original airdate: April 14, 1984  •  Musical guest: Madness  
jesse jackson SNL
Jesse Jackson  (politician, activist, Baptist minister)  •  Original airdate: Oct. 20, 1984  •  Musical guest: Andrae Crouch and Wintley Phipps        
howard cosell SNL
Howard Cosell  (legendary sports journalist)  •  Original airdate: April 13, 1985  •  Musical guest: Greg Kihn                                
Jimmy Breslin SNL
Jimmy Breslin  (journalist and author)  •  Original airdate: May 17, 1986  •  Musical guest: Level 42 and E.G. Daily          
joe montana SNL
Joe Montana  (NFL quarterback)  •  Original airdate: Jan. 24, 1987  •  Musical guest: Deborah Harry                     
wayne gretzky SNL
Wayne Gretsky  (ice hockey player and coach)   •  Original airdate: May 13, 1989  •  Musical guest: Fine Young Cannibals                      
george steinbrenner SNL
George Steinbrenner  (New York Yankees owner)  •  Original airdate: Oct. 20, 1990  •  Musical guest: Morris Day & The Time             
michael jordan SNL
Michael Jordan  (NBA great)  •  Original airdate: Sept. 28, 1991  •  Musical guest: Public Enemy  
charles barkley SNL
Charles Barkley  (NBA legend and analyst)  •  Original airdate: Sept. 25, 1993  •  Musical guest: Nirvana  •  Original airdate: Jan. 9, 2010  •  Musical guest: Alicia Keys                                
peyton manning SNL
Nancy Kerrigan  (Olympic figure skater)  •  Original airdate: March 12, 1994  •  Musical guest: Aretha Franklin               
george foreman SNL
George Foreman  (heavyweight champion) •  Original airdate: Dec. 17, 1994  •  Musical guest: Hole  
Deion Sanders  (NFL player and coach)  •  Original airdate: Feb. 18, 1995  •  Musical guest: Bon Jovi                   
steve forbes SNL
Steve Forbes  (publishing executive and presidential candidate)  •  Original airdate: April 13, 1996  •  Musical guest: Rage Against the Machine        
rudy Giuliani SNL
Rudy Giuliani  (New York City mayor)  •  Original airdate: Nov. 22, 1997  •  Musical guest: Sarah McLachlan                 
derek jeter SNL
Derek Jeter  (New York Yankees shortstop)  •  Original airdate: Dec. 1, 2001  •  Musical guest: Shakira                                        
jonny moseley SNL
Jonny Moseley  (Olympic freestyle skier)  •  Original airdate: March 2, 2002  •  Musical guest: Outkast                  
snl john mccain host death fred armisen 2002
John McCain  (Senator from Arizona)  •  Original airdate: Oct. 19, 2002  •  Musical guest: The White Stripes                    
al gore SNL
Al Gore  (vice president)  •  Original airdate: Dec. 14, 2002  •  Musical guest: Phish                                                 
jeff gordon SNL
Jeff Gordon  (NASCAR champ)  •  Original airdate: Jan. 11, 2003  •  Musical guest: Avril Lavigne                                   
AL Sharpton SNL
Al Sharpton  (civil rights activist and news show host)  •  Original airdate: Dec. 6, 2003  •  Musical guest: Pink  
Andy Roddick  (tennis titleholder)  •  Original airdate: Nov 8, 2003  •  Musical guest: Dave Matthews                               
Donald Trump SNL
Donald Trump  (businessman, reality TV host and future president)  •  Original airdate: April 3, 2004  •  Musical guest: Toots & the Maytals •  Original airdate: Nov. 7, 2015  •  Musical guest: Sia      
wayne gretzky SNL
Tom Brady  (NFL superstar)  •  Original airdate: April 16, 2005  •  Musical guest: Beck  
lance armstrong seth Meyers SNL
Lance Armstrong  (cyclist and seven-time Tour de France winner)  •  Original airdate: Oct. 29, 2005  •  Musical guest: Sheryl Crow  
peyton manning SNL
Peyton Manning  (professional football player)  •  Original airdate: March 24, 2007  •  Musical guest: Carrie Underwood             
lebron james SNL
LeBron James  (NBA legend)  •  Original airdate: Sept. 29, 2007  •  Musical guest: Kanye West  
brian williams SNL
Brian Williams  (journalist and news anchor)  •  Original airdate: Nov. 3, 2007  •  Musical guest: Feist  
peyton manning SNL
Michael Phelps  (Olympic swimmer)  •  Original airdate: Sept. 13, 2008  •  Musical guest: Lil Wayne                                 
eli manning SNL
Eli Manning  (New York Giants quarterback)  •  Original airdate: May 5, 2012  •  Musical guest: Rihanna                                     
JJ Watt SNL
J.J. Watt  (Arizona Cardinals defensive end)  •  Original airdate: Feb. 1, 2020  •  Musical guest: Luke Combs  