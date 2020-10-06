“Saturday Night Live” audience members went home with paychecks after the comedy show’s season premiere this past weekend, according to the New York Times.

New York state guidelines still prohibit ticketed events, but the show found a clever loophole — the only way “SNL” could legally have a live audience on Saturday night was to pay its audience as if they were employees.

The state’s health department confirmed to the NYT that “SNL” had complied with rules that say the only allowed audience members at live shows are paid employees, cast and crew. Even still, audiences cannot exceed 25% of the show’s usual capacity and can be no more than 100 people.

Alec Baldwin Says 'SNL' Wouldn't Mock Trump's COVID Diagnosis If He Were in 'Serious Trouble' (Video)

When reached for comment, an “SNL” spokesperson said the show is “working with the Department of Health and following all guidelines.”

According to the Times, SNL filled its seats for the season premiere through a third-party website and app called 1iota, which allows the public to sign up to be audience members for talk shows and other events. The show has since taken the 1iota listing down, as ticketed events are still prohibited by the state.

A freelance writer named Sean Ludwig, interviewed by the Times, said he and seven friends who went to the premiere together were “pleasantly surprised” with a $150 check from Universal Television after the event.

It’s not immediately clear how many of the show’s audience members were paid on Saturday night, but a spokesperson for the state health department told the Times that “SNL” had shown “there is no evidence of noncompliance” with the guidelines, but that “if any is discovered, we will refer that to local authorities for follow-up.”

What was once a symbol of silly circus fun has been turned into one of the most ubiquitous images in horror. So if you're in the mood for a circus from hell, here's a look at some of the scariest clowns from film and TV. "Poltergeist" (1982) -- One of the most famous frights from this messed-up classic is the clown doll. The camera keeps showing it, so you know it's going to attack soon... and even with the warning it still manages to sh... "Killer Klowns From Outer Space" (1988) -- This movie is... indescribable. It's not scary in the truest sense. It's just macabre and deliberately so-bad-its-good, and it features a final boss monster called Jojo The Klow... Pennywise, "IT" (1990) -- The most famous evil clown ever first appeared on screen in the original 1990 movie based on Stephen King's story. For some, Tim Curry's portrayal of a killer clown that only kids from Maine can... Krusty Doll, "The Simpsons" (1992) -- This killer clown is low on the horror scale but high on the laughs. In one of the most famous "Treehouse of Horror" sequences, "Clown Without Pity," Homer buys Bart a Krusty the ... Fox Sweet Tooth, "Twisted Metal" (1995) -- There's nothing funny about this clown. Needles Kane, a.k.a. Sweet Tooth, is a serial killer cursed to feel the pain of having his scalp engulfed in unquenchable flames. Toothie... Sony "Killjoy" (2000) -- This film and clown have a special place in the cult horror pantheon. The "Killjoy" series is one of the most infamously panned franchises in the genre. It currently has a 2.5/10 rating on IMDB. Yet i... Capt. Spaulding, "House of 1000 Corpses" (2003) -- The most memorable character in Rob Zombie's critically panned but secretly beloved cult slasher flick. Played by the late Sid Haig, Spaulding sports gross makeup and di... Twisty, "American Horror Story: Freak Show" (2015) -- For all the criticisms surrounding season 4 of "AHS," it created a modern day horror icon with this disfigured clown that has come to be the unofficial mascot of th... FX "31" (2016) -- After the reception towards Capt. Spaulding, Rob Zombie decided to make a film focused around killer clowns. Zombie's wife, Sheri Moon, plays the leader of a group of carnival workers forced to play a dead... Pennywise (Again), "It" (2017) and "It: Chapter Two" (2019) -- Creepy Clown Mania got even crazier with the return of Pennywise in a new "It" adaptation from Andy Muschietti. Played this time by Bill Skarsgar... Warner Bros. Joker (2019) -- Your mileage may vary on whether Joaquin Phoenix's take on the most infamous villain in Gotham City is the creepiest of them all, but it's certainly a contender. Perhaps what makes Arthur Flec... Warner Bros. Wrinkles the Clown (2019) -- Let's conclude with a real-life creepy clown. In 2015, reports surfaced of an anonymous man in Florida who began offering his services to parents of misbehaving children as a decrepit clown n...

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)