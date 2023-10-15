‘SNL’: Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Cameo to Introduce Ice Spice

It was pretty much inevitable that “Saturday Night Live” was going to talk about Taylor Swift during the first show back after the writers’ strike. What was a surprise though, was a cameo from Swift herself near the end of the show.

She popped up for mere seconds in the episode, solely to introduce musical guest Ice Spice’s second performance. Here’s how that went down:

It wasn’t the first time the two singers have appeared together, as Swift brought out Ice Spice as a surprise guest during the Eras tour. The rapper performed at Swift’s New Jersey show.

Of course, the appearance by Swift did fuel the rumors surrounding her and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, as he also made a cameo during the episode. His came at the start of the show, as part of a sketch in which “SNL” cast members played NFL commentators speculating on whether Swift and Kelce are officially together.

The episode was hosted by “SNL” veteran Pete Davidson, who exited after Season 47. Rather than a comedic cold open sketch, Davidson instead offered heartfelt thoughts on the violence in Israel, using his own personal experience losing his father on 9/11 as a way to talk about it.

“My heart is with everyone whose lives have been destroyed this week. But tonight, I’m gonna do what I’ve always done in the face of tragedy and that’s try to be funny. Remember, I said ‘try,’” Davidson said in part.