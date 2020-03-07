‘SNL': Rachel Dratch Brings Back Debbie Downer to Bum Us Out About Coronavirus (Video)

Coronavirus might be freaking everyone out, but the latest episode of “SNL” at least had the perfect way to cope with it — the unexpected return of of the great Rachel Dratch as “Debbie Downer” to talk about it.

In the sketch, Debbie shows up at a wedding, decked out to prevent herself from contracting coronavirus and coming down with covid-19. From there, she speaks all sorts of uncomfortable truths that totally ruin the party for everyone else, such as feline AIDS and the possible extinction of honeybees. Every time she drops some uncomfortable science, the soundtrack drops a ‘womp-womp’ so we know just how much of a bummer it is.

Of course the worst bit came at the end when she asked everyone she was with what they think about Donald Trump. Most of the people she asked clearly didn’t care for Trump — except a very, very, very suburban white lady played by MVP Aidy Bryant, who got excited.

Also Read: The Major Hollywood, Sports and Tech Events Canceled in Response to Coronavirus Concerns

For those of you reading this who haven’t been watching the show obsessively since George W. Bush’s first term, Debbie Downer is exactly what it sounds like. The character, created and portrayed by Dratch, shows up to basically tell everyone who can hear her voice the worst case scenario for whatever the current scary thing is. Dratch first debuted the character in 2004 and prior to tonight’s episode last played her in 2015. Honestly though, we kind of needed it. Can she come back in Novemeber?

Watch the whole clip below.