‘SNL': Rachel Dratch Brings Back Debbie Downer to Bum Us Out About Coronavirus (Video)

Look, we need a laugh right about now

| March 7, 2020 @ 10:28 PM Last Updated: March 7, 2020 @ 10:30 PM
Rachel Dratch Debbie Downer SNL Coronavirus

NBC

Coronavirus might be freaking everyone out, but the latest episode of “SNL” at least had the perfect way to cope with it — the unexpected return of of the great Rachel Dratch as “Debbie Downer” to talk about it.

In the sketch, Debbie shows up at a wedding, decked out to prevent herself from contracting coronavirus and coming down with covid-19. From there, she speaks all sorts of uncomfortable truths that totally ruin the party for everyone else, such as feline AIDS and the possible extinction of honeybees. Every time she drops some uncomfortable science, the soundtrack drops a ‘womp-womp’ so we know just how much of a bummer it is.

Of course the worst bit came at the end when she asked everyone she was with what they think about Donald Trump. Most of the people she asked clearly didn’t care for Trump — except a very, very, very suburban white lady played by MVP Aidy Bryant, who got excited.

Also Read: The Major Hollywood, Sports and Tech Events Canceled in Response to Coronavirus Concerns

For those of you reading this who haven’t been watching the show obsessively since George W. Bush’s first term, Debbie Downer is exactly what it sounds like. The character, created and portrayed by Dratch, shows up to basically tell everyone who can hear her voice the worst case scenario for whatever the current scary thing is. Dratch first debuted the character in 2004 and prior to tonight’s episode last played her in 2015. Honestly though, we kind of needed it. Can she come back in Novemeber?

Watch the whole clip below.

2020 Presidential Contenders: Who's Still Challenging Donald Trump and Who's Dropped Out (Photos)

  • Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden Stephen Maturen / Ethan Miller / Getty Images
  • Joe Biden CBS
  • Elizabeth Warren Democratic National Convention: Day One Getty Images
  • Bernie Sanders Getty Images
  • South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigeig Announces He's Forming An Exploratory Committee To Run For President Getty Images
  • Michael Bloomberg Getty Images
  • Amy Klobuchar Getty Images
  • Tulsi Gabbard Getty Images
  • tom steyer Getty Images
  • Bill Weld Getty Images
  • Deval Patrick Getty Images
  • Michael Bennet Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Joe Walsh What Is America Showtime
  • Sen. Cory Booker Announces Presidential Bid Getty Images
  • Marianne Williamson Getty Images
  • Julián Castro Getty Images
  • kamala harris Getty Images
  • Beto O'Rourke Getty Images
  • Governor Mark Sanford Getty Images
  • Tim Ryan Getty Images
  • Kirsten Gillibrand Getty Images
  • Seth Moulton Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Howard Schultz Getty Images
  • Eric Swallwell Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Wayne Messam Getty Images
  • Bill de Blasio Getty Images
  • Steve Bullock Getty Images
  • John Delaney Getty Images
  • Joe Sestak Getty Images
1 of 32

Michael Bloomberg is the latest to end the race for Oval Office

There's less than a year to go until the 2020 presidential election, but the competition to potentially replace Donald Trump in the White House

has begun to diminish as more Democratic candidates drop out of the race.

There's a lot to keep track of, but we're here to help. Here's TheWrap's list of everyone who is running for president so far — and who has dropped out.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue