‘SNL’ Sets Season 45 Finale With 3rd ‘At Home’ Show

“Saturday Night Live” will put out one more remote edition this Saturday, which will serve as its Season 45 finale.

This will be the show’s third “At Home” episode.

“Saturday Night Live” went on hiatus in March after the coronavirus outbreak and stay-at-home orders made broadcasting new episodes from NBC’s Studio 8H impossible. Last month, the show aired two “At Home” editions, which featured pre-taped remote segments from the cast in their homes.

The first one was “hosted” by Tom Hanks, who himself had recovered from the virus and was one of the first celebrities to contract the disease. Also featuring Larry David as presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, the first edition of “Saturday Night Live at Home” scored Season 45’s second-highest ratings of the season, pulling in 6.7 million total viewers and a 1.46 rating

Brad Pitt pseudo-hosted the second one, in which he portrayed Dr. Anthony Fauci in the cold open (much to Fauci’s delight). The episode also featured Miley Cyrus doing a cover of Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” and appearances from Charles Barkley, Paul Rudd and Adam Sandler.

No additional details about the upcoming episode were shared. The May 9th finale is about a week earlier than when “SNL” would’ve typically ended its season. In total, “SNL” will have aired 18 episodes this season, down from its usual 21-22.

