‘SNL’ to Return to 30 Rock Studio for Season 46 Premiere

After ending last season with a trio of remotely-produced (and non-live) broadcasts, “Saturday Night Live” will return to its 30 Rockefeller Center home when it returns for its 46th season.

The new season will premiere on Oct. 3. No host or musical guest has been set yet. It is unknown at this time if the show will have an audience.

While NBC has not announced any cast additions for the upcoming season, Ego Nwodim, who has been a featured player the past two seasons, was promoted to the main cast this year. The Upright Citizens Brigade alum joined “SNL” in 2018 as a featured player. Nwodim’s memorable moments on the show — so far — include playing an African-American Studies professor named Dr. Angie Hynes on “Weekend Update,” as well as her recurring role as L’evanka in “Them Trumps” sketches, and her impressions of Tiffany Haddish and Mel B.

The series ended last season a week earlier than usual, on May 9, and hasn’t shot an in-studio episode at 30 Rockefeller Plaza’s Studio 8H since March 7 due to the pandemic. The final three episodes of “SNL’s” 45th season were taped remotely from cast members’ homes.

When the show does come back, Maya Rudolph says she’s excited to reprise her role as Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, whom the “SNL” vet had previously impersonated before she became Joe Biden’s running mate for the 2020 Presidential Election.

“I love going to the show any excuse I can get,” Rudolph told Entertainment Weekly, shortly after Harris was announced last month. “I just didn’t really anticipate traveling during this pandemic, but if there’s anyone who can work it out I’m sure Lorne (Michaels) has some kind of invisible helicopter that can get me there.”

The Oct. 3 premiere will be a few days before Harris will debate current Vice President Mike Pence on Oct. 7.