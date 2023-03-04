Dilbert himself made an appearance on “Saturday Night Live” this week, after the comic strip was pulled from many papers around the country thanks to a racist rant from its creator, Scott Adams. And, according to Dilbert, Adams’ racism was “a total shock” to “the all-white writing staff.”

In case you missed it, on Wednesday, Adams shared a video ranting about a recent Rasmussen poll that determined only a narrow majority of Black Americans agreed with the phrase, “It’s OK to be white.” Adams argued that “If nearly half of all Blacks are not okay with white people … that’s a hate group.”

“And I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people … because there is no fixing this,” he said, before noting that he specifically moved to an area that was predominantly inhabited by White people.

In the days that followed, the Dilbert comic strip was pulled from several outlets, including USA Today, the LA Times, the Washington Post, and more. And, according to Dilbert himself, he was blindsided.

“I think I can speak for myself and the entire all-white staff at Dilbert offices when I say this was a total shock,” Dilbert told Colin Jost during Weekend Update. “I mean, most cartoonists are weird, but racist weird.? Let’s just say I didn’t see that memo.”

Dilbert went on to admit that he knew Scott Adams “was bad,” considering he made Dilbert go into the office every single day during COVID, knowing that he’s autoimmune.

“Maybe I was just blind to it,” Dilbert lamented. “I mean, my glasses are literally opaque white. But, to me, he was just Scott, the funny guy. The Trump-supporting cartoonist, who did magic in his spare time and had a great Kevin Hart impression!”

Now, knowing Adams’ true beliefs, Dilbert looked inward, wondering what that made him, considering he’s one of Adams’ creations — and he had an epiphany.

“I woke up this morning ready to take the streets and paint the city with the blood of a white man!” he proclaimed.

You can watch the full moment from “SNL” in the video above.