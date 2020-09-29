HBO has ordered a new weekly late-night series from “SNL” writer and comedian Sam Jay. It will be executive produced by “Insecure” showrunner Prentice Penny.

The untitled series will be a weekly 30-minute late-night show in which Jay tackles the top trending topics in urban and world culture for the week – including race, politics, sexual identity, science, celebrity, religion, and more – and examines them from her unique and subversive point of view.

The series will debut in 2021.

“I’m really excited to bring my point of view to late-night television and have felt nothing but support creatively from HBO and A Penny For Your Thoughts,” said Jay. “So everyone wear your mask and vote so I can make my TV show! Thaaaanks!”

“I’m so excited to create this project with Sam as I think she’s one of the best comic minds today,” said Penny. “When I first started thinking about this idea, I knew I wanted to create it with someone who was smart, funny, irreverent, and boundary-pushing. Someone who would elevate it to a place that not only challenges the culture, but challenges all of us to think different and be better. Sam is undoubtedly that person. I’m extremely honored to work with her on this and we’re both incredibly grateful to Casey, Nina and everyone at HBO who believed in this project from the beginning. It’s going to be a fun ride.”

The series will be executive produced by Sam Jay, Prentice Penny for A Penny For Your Thoughts, Chris Pollack, and David Martin and Kara Baker for Avalon. Alex Soler will also serve as co-executive producer for A Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment.