‘Snowfall': John Singleton Delivered ‘Everything’ Writers Needed for FX Show to Be Successful Before His 2019 Death

Longtime crime fiction novelist and “Snowfall” writer Walter Mosley says John Singleton gave writers everything creatively that they needed to know to continue “Snowfall” before his April 2019 death.

“Snowfall” is set to premiere its sixth and final season on Feb. 22 on FX. The series has become the network’s top-rated show, averaging 4.3 million total viewers across linear, VOD and streaming with its Season 5 debut.

Aside from its stellar cast, the show’s success can easily be attributed to Dave Andron, co-creater, executive producer and writer; Mosley, executive producer and writer; and the late Singleton, who co-created the series alongside Andron and Eric Amadio. Singleton died about three months before show’s Season 3 premiere, and the show has since maintained the essence and meticulousness of Singleton’s creative decisions and guidance.

During a panel discussion at the 2023 Television Critics Association Press Tour, Mosely said Singleton gave the creative writing team everything the show needed to be successful in order to carry on without his counsel.

“He gave us everything we needed. He gave us the show,” Mosley told TheWrap. “It’s not like we would come up to him and he’d say, ‘Well, not that, not that. Well, you know my vision is this or that.’ He’d say, ‘You know, that’s great,’ and mention if he wanted to add a little bit to it. When he died, which is a tragedy, he’d already given us everything we needed to understand where the show was going and who the show was peopled by.”

The series is centered on Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) a rising drug lord during the growing crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles. As Franklin’s power and affluence expands, he encounters the challenges of separating family and business and deciding where his moral compass truly lies.

The cast includes of Idris, Isaiah John, Carter Hudson, Angela Lewis, Amin Joseph, Michael Hyatt, Sergio Peris Mencheta, Gail Bean and Devyn A. Tyler.