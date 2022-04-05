‘Snowfall’ Renewed for Sixth and Final Season at FX

“Snowfall” will end after its upcoming sixth season. FX president of original programming Nick Grad made the announcement Tuesday, along with news of the season 6 renewal.

The popular series was co-created by late “Boyz n the Hood” director John Singleton, Eric Amadio and Dave Andron.

“FX first partnered with legendary writer/director John Singleton and the rest of the creative team six years ago to pursue their vision for an ambitious, powerful drama about the explosion of the crack epidemic of the early 80s,” said Grad in a statement.

“Today, as the fifth season of ‘Snowfall’ reaches new heights of acclaim and viewership, there is no question that this series has become an FX classic drama. We are thrilled to order a sixth season that will enable Dave Andron, Walter Mosley, and the rest of the producers to bring ‘Snowfall ‘to a climatic finale showcasing the brilliance of everyone involved, from the stellar cast led by Damson Idris, to the writers, directors, artists and crew,” he continued.

Showrunner Andron added, “To tell a story worth telling, with creative partners you respect and admire, at a network that supports you throughout and allows you to end on your terms. That’s the dream. I am so grateful to everyone at FX from John Landgraf on down and to the entire ‘Snowfall’ family for helping us get there. If only John Singleton could be with us for the end.”

“I couldn’t imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX,” said producer and star Damson Idris. “I’m incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact Snowfall has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth season mark and saying goodbye to ‘Franklin Saint’ will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I’ve made on this journey will last a lifetime. I know John Singleton is looking down smiling proud.“

Season 5 is currently airing on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.

“Snowfall” is executive produced by Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Eric Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley and Julie DeJoie. Damson Idris also serves as producer. The series is from FX Productions.