Taylor Swift Uses ‘Full Eclipse’ to Tease New Song Lyrics From Upcoming Album

Taylor Swift used the appearance of the solar eclipse to tease songs that are seemingly set to be featured on her upcoming album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

“Crowd goes wild at her fingertips. Half moonshine, full eclipse,” the Grammy award-winning singer wrote on the social platform X (formerly Twitter) and in an Instagram story on Monday. The post was coupled with an image of a typewriter writing out the lyrics.

Swift’s 11th studio album drops on April 19.

But she wasn’t the only celebrity who took joy in celebrating the solar eclipse on Monday.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco shared a video to X of himself witnessing the eclipse.

“Saw the eclipse. Go back to work,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Danny Trejo (“Machete”) playfully made a joke out of the event, saying his only concern was chips and salsa.

“The only eclipse I care about tbh,” Trejo wrote.

See more of your favorite celebs’ reactions, below:

