‘Solar Opposites’ Co-Creator Sets Animated Superhero Comedy ‘Koala Man’ at Hulu

Hulu is taking adult animation fans down under with a series order for “Koala Man,” a new cartoon comedy from “Solar Opposites” and “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland, the streaming service said Tuesday.

Here’s the official description for the eight-episode first season of the show: “An animated family comedy where the patriarch lives a not-so-secret identity of Koala Man, an Australian suburban superhero with no powers but a burning passion to snuff out petty crime and bring order to the community.”

Roiland is executive producing “Koala Man” alongside Michael Cusack, who created the series and voices Koala Man, and Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez, who are serving as showrunners on the project. Cusack, Samit and Hernandez will all write for the show.

The comedy hails from 20th Television Animation, a unit of Disney Television Studios, Princess Pictures and Bento Box.

“Koala Man” joins a growing lineup of adult animated series at Hulu, including Roiland and Mike McMahan’s “Solar Opposites,” which launched its first season last May and debuts its second season this Friday, as well as the comedy “Crossing Swords,” and the upcoming shows “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” and “Marvel’s Hit Monkey.”

Cusack is best known for his viral video “Ciggy Butt Brain,” featuring his fan-favorite characters Damo and Darren. He also created Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty” April Fools special “Bushworld Adventures,” and has his first series, “YOLO: Crystal Fantasy,” available now through Adult Swim and HBO Max.

Hernandez and Samit’s previous television credits include “Central Park,” “One Day at a Time,” “The Tick,” “Super Fun Night” and “1600 Penn.” On the film side, Hernandez and Samit wrote the screenplay for “Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” and are currently writing the screenplays for “Addams Family 2” at MGM and “Night Wolf” for STX.

Hernandez and Samit are repped by 3Arts, UTA and Jackoway Tyerman.