John Krasinski’s at-home talk-show “Some Good News” is bringing some joy to healthcare workers this week.

The “A Quiet Place” star and Boston-native surprised a group of doctors and nurses from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center with a trip to Fenway Park and a Zoom-visit from former Red Sox star player David Ortiz on Sunday’s episode.

And for all of the healthcare workers who couldn’t make it, he also announced that AT&T has pledged to give free cell service to every nurse and doctor in America for three months on behalf of “Some Good News.”

“This week, when they found out that we’d be honoring our healthcare heroes this episode, AT&T reached out and asked how they could help. Having no idea what I was talking about, I said, ‘Maybe you could cover the cell phone bills of every nurse and doctor in America for a month.’ Their response? ‘How ’bout three,'” Krasinski said.

“Yup, you heard that right. Every single nurse and doctor in this country — three months free. Now, I may not know much, but I do know what good news looks like. And AT&T, through FirstNet, their network dedicated solely to first responders, are offering to take care of our healthcare heroes in an unprecedented way.” (Editors note: the three-month credit is available only to eligible physicians and nurses who have, or qualify and subscribe to a new, FirstNet Mobile–Responder plan.)

Krasinski got to know the group of healthcare workers from Beth Israel pretty well over video-chat, accompanying them via iPad onto one of Boston’s famous duck boats on a trip to Fenway Park.

The group had the baseball field all to themselves as the jumbotron played a video feed of famous Bostonians clapping for them, including Ortiz, Mayor Marty Walsh, Governor Charlie Baker, and several more Red Sox players.

Watch the video above.