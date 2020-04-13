John Krasinski and David Ortiz Give Heartwarming Surprise to Boston Health Care Workers (Video)

“Some Good News” talk show host also got AT&T to pledge three months free service to all nurses and doctors in America

| April 13, 2020 @ 7:19 AM

John Krasinski’s at-home talk-show “Some Good News” is bringing some joy to healthcare workers this week.

The “A Quiet Place” star and Boston-native surprised a group of doctors and nurses from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center with a trip to Fenway Park and a Zoom-visit from former Red Sox star player David Ortiz on Sunday’s episode.

And for all of the healthcare workers who couldn’t make it, he also announced that AT&T has pledged to give free cell service to every nurse and doctor in America for three months on behalf of “Some Good News.”

“This week, when they found out that we’d be honoring our healthcare heroes this episode, AT&T reached out and asked how they could help. Having no idea what I was talking about, I said, ‘Maybe you could cover the cell phone bills of every nurse and doctor in America for a month.’ Their response? ‘How ’bout three,'” Krasinski said.

Also Read: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and 'Hamilton' Cast Surprise Young Superfan With Virtual Performance (Video)

“Yup, you heard that right. Every single nurse and doctor in this country — three months free. Now, I may not know much, but I do know what good news looks like. And AT&T, through FirstNet, their network dedicated solely to first responders, are offering to take care of our healthcare heroes in an unprecedented way.” (Editors note: the three-month credit is available only to eligible physicians and nurses who have, or qualify and subscribe to a new, FirstNet Mobile–Responder plan.)

Krasinski got to know the group of healthcare workers from Beth Israel pretty well over video-chat, accompanying them via iPad onto one of Boston’s famous duck boats on a trip to Fenway Park.

The group had the baseball field all to themselves as the jumbotron played a video feed of famous Bostonians clapping for them, including Ortiz, Mayor Marty Walsh, Governor Charlie Baker, and several more Red Sox players.

Watch the video above.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
1 of 49

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE