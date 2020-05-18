John Krasinski has decided to take a break from his weekly web series “Some Good News,” but he had a few more heart-warming tricks up his sleeve for Sunday night’s season finale.

The “Office” star had asked viewers over the week to send him videos and photos of themselves participating in the “SGN” weather reports, which resulted in a very cute mashup of videos of kids looking outside saying, “It looks uh… pretty good.”

He also shared the highlights of the previous seven episodes, including visits from his “Office” cast-mates, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Steven Spielberg, Oprah and more.

Also Read: John Oliver Throws Stiff Punches at WWE, AEW and UFC in Latest Coronavirus Takedown (Video)

Then the host gave a touching monologue about how much the show has meant to him.

“I will never be able to properly articulate just how much this show has meant to me and what a tremendous honor it has been to share in it with all of you. I have been blown away by all the messages I have received saying how joyful this show makes you, how uplifted and inspired you all can be, but I assure you all of the pleasure and all of the inspiration has been mine,” he told viewers.

“I told you from the very first episode I only deliver the good news. You are the good news. And that’s why every single week, if you can look past the goofy guy wearing half a suit, you’d see what resilience really looks like, what unbroken really means, and through witnessing each and every single act of kindness and generosity, you would see what the true definition of good really is.”

Krasinski did not disclose when the show will come back, but according to the “SGN” YouTube channel, the show is just “taking a break for now, but there is more to come!”

Here’s hoping for more good news when Krasinski returns.

Watch the video above.