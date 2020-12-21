Monday Night Football Muppets

Disney/ESPN

Miss Pigskin? How NFL Broadcasts Are Catering to Kids

by | December 21, 2020 @ 3:35 PM

“Muppet Night Football” anyone?

As families have been stuck inside their homes for the better part of a year and with many more months of that still to come, some NFL broadcasts are trying to make their parents’ favorite game a bit more accessible to their small children (as long as they don’t ask when players go into the blue tent).

For its penultimate broadcast of the season, ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” has enlisted the Muppets to kick off the broadcast tonight. Next month, ViacomCBS will go the extra mile (I guess we should say “yards”) with a completely separate kids-focused broadcast of an NFL playoff game for Nickelodeon. It’s Spongebob-meets-football.

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

