‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Season 4 Gets Premiere Date From Netflix

Are you hungry for more “Somebody Feed Phil”? Good, because Netflix has set the premiere date for the fourth season of Phil Rosenthal’s adorable travel series.

The “Everybody Loves Raymond” creator announced the news himself, telling fans in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday that Season 4 will premiere Oct. 30.

The third season of “Somebody Feed Phil” launched May 29 and consisted of five episodes, with Rosenthal and friends traveling to Marrakesh, Chicago, London, Seoul, and Montreal.

Also Read: Hungry for More 'Somebody Feed Phil'? Phil Rosenthal Says Season 4 Will Debut in 'Fall or the Winter'

At the time of Season 3’s premiere, Phil told TheWrap to expect Season 4 of his Emmy-nominated series to hit some time this fall or winter. And that (yummy) scoop has proven to be accurate.

“We filmed Season 3 and 4 back to back. We filmed from August through the middle of January,” Rosenthal told TheWrap in May. “So we got it in just under the wire [before the pandemic]. So Season 4 will come out in the fall or the winter. I don’t know what’s gonna happen beyond that, not just out in the world, but I don’t know if Netflix will want more episodes. And they’ll wait until way after Season 4 is even on to decide. That’s why it’s been two years between seasons almost. They take so long to decide anything. And the truth is, their business model is having new things all the time.”

“Somebody Feed Phil” is produced by Lucky Bastards and Zero Point Zero Production, Inc. For Lucky Bastards, executive producers are Phil Rosenthal, Rich Rosenthal, and John Bedolis. For Zero Point Zero, executive producers are Christopher Collins and Lydia Tenaglia.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

Fans looking for more morsels about the series while awaiting its return can head over here to read TheWrap’s interview with Rosenthal about the things he won’t let anyone feed him on “Somebody Feed Phil.”

See Rosenthal’s video post announcing Season 4’s premiere date below.