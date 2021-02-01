Sonic the Hedgehog Animated Series ‘Sonic Prime’ Ordered at Netflix

A Sonic the Hedgehog 3D animated series called “Sonic Prime” has been ordered at Netflix, the streaming service said Monday.

Produced by Sonic creator SEGA, as well as WildBrain Studios and Man of Action Entertainment, the show will premiere in 2022.

Per Netflix, The 24-episode animated adventure for kids, families, and long-time fans draws upon the keystones of the brand and features the “Blue Blur” of video game fame in a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic’s adventure is about more than a race to save the universe, it’s a journey of self-discovery and redemption.

The series based on the beloved video game — which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year — “aims to captivate the imaginations of audiences ages six to 11, as well as legacy Sonic fans of all ages, and will match the scale and scope of the epic adventures synonymous with the Sonic franchise.”

“Sonic Prime” will be animated at WildBrain’s Vancouver studio, and SEGA and WildBrain will jointly participate across production, distribution and licensing. Man of Action Entertainment, the team behind “Ben 10” and “Big Hero 6,” will serve as executive producer and showrunners.

“Sonic the Hedgehog is a global entertainment icon that has captivated audiences since its video game debut in 1991,” Ivo Gerscovich, chief brand officer at SEGA, said. “With over 1.14 billion game units sold and downloaded to date, an exciting feature film, a robust licensing program and more, SEGA’s iconic hedgehog continues to surprise and delight audiences worldwide. We’re thrilled to partner with WildBrain, Man of Action Entertainment and Netflix to speed into this new, animated chapter in the Sonic franchise.”

“Sonic is a beloved character and holds a special place in everyone’s heart including my own,” Dominique Bazay, director of original animation at Netflix, said. “I spent many hours with the blue blur as a kid and it’s a privilege to be able to bring this character everyone knows and loves on a brand new adventure with Netflix — one that a generation of loyal fans and brand new fans around the world can enjoy.”

Sonic was recently adapted for the big screen in Paramount Pictures’ 2020 movie “Sonic the Hedgehog,” which took the number one spot worldwide on opening weekend. A sequel to that film is in development.