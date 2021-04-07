Netflix’s ‘Sons of Sam’ Trailer Considers Terrifying Theory David Berkowitz Didn’t Act Alone (Video)

Netflix’s “Sons of Sam” docuseries explores the theory that David Berkowitz, ak.a. the Son of Sam, did not act alone. So you can imagine how chilling the trailer is.

Or, really, don’t just imagine — watch it via the video above.

Below is Netflix’s description for its four-episode “Sons of Sam” docuseries.

The hunt for the “Son of Sam” captivated the world in the late 1970s, but the story behind one of America’s most notorious serial murderers is all but forgotten — until now. While the arrest and conviction of David Berkowitz brought the nightmare to an end for many New Yorkers, for journalist and “Ultimate Evil” author Maury Terry, the real mystery was just beginning. Terry, convinced Berkowitz had not acted alone, would go on to spend decades attempting to prove that the web of darkness behind the murders went deeper than anyone imagined – and his pursuit of that elusive truth would eventually cost him everything. Filmmaker Joshua Zeman draws on archival news footage, conversations with the people closest to the investigation, and Terry’s own words and case files to tell a cautionary tale of a man who went down a rabbit hole and never came out. But was Maury Terry just chasing ghosts – or are the true Sons of Sam still out there…

Berkowitz is 67 years old now. The committed crimes took place from July 1976 to July 1977, when Berkowitz was in his early to mid 20s. So if there were accomplices, and those fellow “Sons of Sam” were about the same age, it is reasonable to assume they’d still be alive and around.

So yeah, sleep tight tonight, New York City.

“Sons of Sam” is directed by Joshua Zeman, who also executive produces the docuseries alongside showrunner Sara Enright, Zara Duffy, Dave Sirulnick, Jon Kamen, Josh Braun and Dan Braun.

“Sons of Sam” debuts May 5 on Netflix.