Sony Moves Back Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella,’ ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ in Latest Release Date Delay Wave

Shortly after MGM announced another release date move for the James Bond film “No Time to Die,” Sony Pictures announced another wave of release date changes starting with “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” which is moving its release from April 2 to June 11.

The sequel to the Beatrix Potter adaptation is taking a release slot that once belonged to “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” which itself is moving to November 11. In another release date slide, Sony is moving its musical adaptation of “Cinderella” starring Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel from February 5 to July 16, taking the spot once held by “Uncharted,” which will be pushed to February 11, 2022.

The moves come as hopes in Hollywood for box office recovery this spring start to dim. Despite efforts by newly inaugurated President Joe Biden to accelerate production and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts have warned that it will take all of the spring and possibly much of the summer for the vaccine to be administered to older and vulnerable populations and for distribution among the general public to begin, making it increasingly unlikely that movie theaters will be able to reopen nationwide by April and possibly by May, when blockbusters like “Black Widow” and “F9” are currently set to be released.