Sony Pictures Reports Profit of $230 Million for Q1

Sony reported earnings for its fiscal first quarter late Monday and garnered a profit of $230 million at its Sony Pictures division.

The company, like many others in Hollywood and across the country at large, has been negatively impacted by the continued spread of the novel coronavirus. Sony said in its first-quarter release that the significant production delays at its movie studio and of its TV productions, has had a major impact on the business.

Sony also acknowledged that the negative impact from delays in theatrical releases will impact financial results for roughly two to three years, but the company did say demand for content from video distribution companies is high, with its digital sales trending well.

The pictures segment, which includes the motion picture business, TV, media networks, and home entertainment, pulled in $1.6 billion in revenue during the first quarter, the company said. Last year during the same three-month period, Sony reported $1.7 in revenue and $3 million in profit.

The motion picture business contributed $604 million to the segment’s overall revenue, despited theatrical revenue only amounting to $6 million in the quarter. Sony saw strong performance in home entertainment and TV distribution of its films.

Sony’s TV production business generated $597 million in revenue, and media networks accounted for $419 million.

Across the wider Japan-based company Sony reported net income of $1.8 billion (JPY186.94 billion) and revenue of $18.6 billion (JPY1,968 billion).

