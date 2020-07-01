Sony Pictures TV co-president Chris Parnell is leaving to join Apple as a senior programming executive.

Parnell will join Apple TV later this month as part of the company’s domestic development team, reporting to Matt Cherniss, Apple’s head of scripted development and current programming.

He leaves Sony after 16 years. As part of the move, Jason Clodfelter will become sole co-president of Sony Pictures TV, reporting to Sony Pictures TV president Jeff Frost. During his tenure with Sony TV, Parnell to launch numerous TV series including Apple’s “For All Mankind” as well as “Outlander,” “The Blacklist,” “The Boys,” “Preacher” and the upcoming “Wheel of Time” adaptation for Amazon.

The move reunites Parnell with Apple TV worldwide video co-heads Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, who were previously presidents at Sony Pictures TV prior to Parnell.

Frost announced Parnell’s departure from Sony in a memo, which you can read below:

Good Morning, I’m writing to share some important news about our leadership team at Sony Pictures Television. Co-President of SPT Studios, Chris Parnell, will be leaving the company later this month to take on a creative role at Apple TV. Chris has been a tremendous partner, leader, collaborator and friend during his more than 16-year tenure at the studio. He will be greatly missed. We have multiple projects with Apple and we look forward to working with him closely in his new capacity. I want to personally thank Chris for the contributions he’s made to the studio over the years. He has been an innovator and champion of bold new ideas, committed to finding and shining the spotlight on fresh voices and has never shied away from stories that pushed the boundaries. Over the course of his time at SPT he’s been instrumental in developing some of the studio’s most prolific and iconic series such as Outlander, The Blacklist, Preacher, Breaking Bad and The Boys. Following Chris’ departure, Jason Clodfelter will continue in his role, serving as co-President, SPT Studios. He will oversee the studio’s U.S. drama and comedy development, U.S. scripted and current programming, movies and miniseries, talent and casting, as well as TriStar Television, Affirm Television and Gemstone Studios. SPT Studios unscripted business and our physical production unit will now report to me. Please join me in wishing Chris continued success as he embarks on the next chapter in his career. If you have any questions, please reach out to me or your respective P&O partners. Jeff

