Sony Remasters ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ 1 and 2 for PS4

Almost two decades after their original launch, the first two “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” video games will be remastered for PlayStation 4 and released this September, Sony Interactive Entertainment said Tuesday.

“Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” and “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2” were published by Activision Blizzard and Vicarious Visions for release on the original PlayStation at the turn of the century. The new games will be re-formatted to support 4K graphics, higher frame rates and online multiplayer content. Multiplayer content includes a Create-A-Park function that lets players design and share their customized skate park with other users.

“It was incredible to play the original games on PlayStation back in 1999 and to see the overwhelming response from the PlayStation community, so I’m excited to bring the game back to all the hardcore THPS fans on PlayStation again this year,” Hawk said in a statement.

In addition to Hawk, the new game will let users pick from the full original roster of pro skaters, including Kareem Campbell, Bucky Lasek and Elissa Steamer. The game’s music is also more or less the same as it was released in 1999, in an effort to preserve the nostalgia of the series.

“There have been an incredible number of improvements to the remastered game,” Activision games blog writer James Mattone wrote in a post May 12.

Beginning Sept. 4, the two titles will be available globally via the PlayStation Store for $40, with a digital deluxe bundle containing extra content that will retail for $50.

“Released on the original PlayStation back in August 1999, the series’ first title helped lead the way in the gaming industry’s shift to 3D gameplay,” Mattone said. “This was thanks to Sony’s advancements in geometry technology with PlayStation, and the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater set the standard for the genre.”

Tony Hawk’s video games also have a mobile version, released in December 2018 by Los Angeles-based mobile app managers Maple Media.

It's happening! Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 remastered, on PS4 this September 4th. ???? https://t.co/wMiEja6kXp pic.twitter.com/83LeBLBCiT — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) May 12, 2020