Sony TV Sets ‘Happy Endings’ Virtual Charity Reunion

That long-awaited “Happy Endings” comeback is finally happening. Kinda.

The cast of the cult-favorite but short-lived ABC sitcom will reunite over Zoom for a special charity event that will feature a live Q&A and “new material” that the cast will perform in character. “Happy Endings” stars Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton, Adam Pally, Damon Wayans, Jr and Casey Wilson, and a special surprise guest will perform “And the Pandemmy Goes to…”

The event will be streamed on Sony TV’s YouTube page on Monday, July 20, at 4 p.m. PT. It will raise money and awareness for Color of Change and José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen supporting Black Lives Matter and COVID-19 relief efforts.

“For years, the people (and multiple networks) have spoken: they do not want this show to continue,” said series creator David Caspe. “Undeterred, we were finally able to convince them to at least let us do just one weird Zoom thing, as long as we did it ourselves and it was for charity. So if you wanna watch, please donate to Color of Change and World Central Kitchen, two incredible organizations fighting to make the world a safer, more equitable, just place for all.”

“Happy Endings” aired for three seasons on ABC between 2011-2013 and followed six friends in Chicago.