Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus, the country’s government announced Thursday night, and he will be self-isolating for the next two weeks as a precaution.

“The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days,” a statement released by the Prime Minister’s office said.

“On the advice of doctors,” the statement continued, Justin Trudeau will not be tested for coronavirus for the time being because he hasn’t experienced any symptoms.

In a separate statement, Sophie Trudeau said: “Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon. Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”

The Trudeaus went into isolation on Thursday after Sophie experienced flu-like symptoms following a trip to England.

A meeting that the prime minister had scheduled with the premiers and Indigenous leaders was postponed indefinitely, the CBC reported.

Trudeau’s diagnosis comes a day after actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced that they had tested positive for the virus in Australia. South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, among several other members of Congress, also said he was self-quarantining.