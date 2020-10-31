Sophie Turner to Voice Princess Charlotte in HBO Max’s Animated Prince George Series

Sophie Turner has joined the cast of HBO Max’s “The Prince” — an upcoming animated series based on Gary Janetti’s parody Prince George Instagram account — as the voice of Princess Charlotte.

Janetti, who is creator and executive producer on the show, revealed the “Game of Thrones” alum’s casting Saturday with a Halloween-themed clip featuring Prince George (voiced by Janetti himself), his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, and his little brother Prince Louis, in which George is ticked off that his siblings won’t join in his plans for a group costume.

Per HBO Max, “‘The Prince’ is a biting, satirical look at the life of Prince George of Cambridge, the youngest heir to the British throne, as he navigates the trials and tribulations of being a royal child. Before George rules Britannia, he’ll be laying down his own laws in Gary Janetti’s comedic take on the future King of England’s childhood as seen from the prince’s own point of view. Because his succession isn’t coming any time soon, in each episode George will find his path in life as a young prince in modern times – from the 775 rooms of Buckingham Palace to his family’s sea of corgis to primary school with commoners. The Prince also features notable characters in George’s life such as his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, his fourth-in-line-for-the-throne little sister Charlotte, his modern Aunt Meghan and Uncle Harry, his great-grandad Philip, and – who can forget – his Gan Gan Elizabeth.”

Janetti will star in the series as Prince George, along with Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Condola Rashad at Meghan Markle, Iwan Rheon as Prince William and Turner as Princess Charlotte.

The series is written and executive produced by Janetti and produced by 20th Television.

See Janetti’s Instagram video announcing Turner’s casting below.