Sophie Xeon, Grammy-Nominated Musician and DJ, Dies at 34

Sophie Xeon, the Grammy-nominated musician, DJ and producer, died Saturday after an accidental fall in Athens, Greece, her representatives said. She was 34.

“True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us,” according to a statement from her music labels, Future Classic and Transgressive. “The family thanks everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time.”

Sophie, who went by her first name, received a Grammy nomination in 2018 in the dance/electronic album category for her first and only album, “Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides.”

The Scottish-born performer also worked as a producer, collaborating with artists such as Madonna and Charlie XCX — whose EP “Vroom Vroom” she produced.

According to Pitchfork, Sophie first broke out on the European club circuit in the early 2010s, with dance hits such as “Nothing More to Say” and “Bipp.” She also came out as a transgender woman in her 2017 video “It’s Okay to Cry.”

“It means there’s no longer an expectation based on the body you were born into, or how your life should play out and how it should end,” Sophie told Paper magazine in 2018 about her transgender identity.