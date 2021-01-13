‘Sopranos’ Prequel ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ Pushed to Fall 2021

“The Sopranos” prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark” has been pushed again and will now open this fall, Warner Bros. announced on Wednesday.

“The Many Saints of Newark” will now open September 24, 2021 from its original March 2021 release.

“The Many Saints of Newark” is helmed by Alan Taylor, a frequent director of “The Sopranos,” based on a script by the series creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner, and it’s set during the Newark riots in the 1960s, five days of violence in the New Jersey city sparked by the beating of a black man by white police officers. At the time it was especially lethal among African American and Italian American gangsters involved in the fighting — 26 people died and more than 700 people were injured during the riot.

The film also follows the formative years of a young Tony Soprano, played by the late James Gandolfini’s son Michael. Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Billy Magnussen, Ray Liotta, Corey Stoll, John Magaro, Alessandro Nivola and Leslie Odom Jr. all star.

In related news, Sony has again delayed the theatrical release of “Morbius,” the Jared Leto superhero movie that’s an offshoot of a “Spider-Man” comics character.

The movie was most recently slated for a release on March 19, but “Morbius” will now open on October 8, 2021. “Morbius” was originally scheduled for as far back as July 31 of 2020 but is one of many films that have had to shuffle on the theatrical release slate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Variety first reported the news about “The Many Saints of Newark.”