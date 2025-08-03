Soulja Boy Arrested in Los Angeles on Gun Charges

Soulja Boy, the rapper who was born DeAndre Cortez Way, was arrested Sunday morning for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Way was a passenger in the vehicle.

The rapper, who is best known for his hit single “Crank That,” was previously ordered to pay $4 million for sexual battery in April.

Soulja Boy was found liable for sexually assaulting and physically and emotionally abusing a former assistant earlier this year. He was accused of locking the woman, identified as Jane Doe, “in her room without hot water for three days” and sexually assaulting her several times. Doe filed her suit against the rapper in 2021.

“We’re happy our client was vindicated and the jury believed her claims of physical and sexual assault. We’re looking forward to moving on to the punitive damages phase of the case,” Doe’s attorney said at the time.

In 2019 Soulja Boy was arrested for violating probation pertaining to a 2014 weapons conviction. He was sentenced to 240 days in jail and 265 hours of community service.