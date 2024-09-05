‘South Park’ Won’t Return Until 2025 to Avoid Covering the Election, Creators Say

Matt Stone and Trey Parker no longer want to satirize Donald Trump: “I don’t know what more we could possibly say”

Matt Stone and Trey Parker (Getty Images)
Matt Stone and Trey Parker (Getty Images)

“South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker just revealed that their popular adult animated series won’t be returning until 2025 in an effort to avoid covering the election. In fact, they said they have less fun crafting seasons around political events and simply don’t want to satirize Donald Trump anymore.

“We’ve tried to do ‘South Park’ through four or five presidential elections, and it is such a hard thing — it’s such a mind scramble, and it seems like it takes outsized importance,” Stone said in a Thursday interview with Vanity Fair.

South Park
Read Next
'South Park' Ozempic-Themed Special Set at Paramount+ for May

Parker recognized that the November election is “obviously f–king important,” but added that it’s a killjoy for them creatively.

“It kind of takes over everything and we just have less fun,” he said, adding that he doesn’t know where else their Trump jokes could go. “I don’t know what more we could possibly say about Trump.”

In addition, Stone and Parker said the delay is also a decision they’ve left up to studio boss Paramount, as they are “waiting for Paramount to figure all their s–t out.”

“South Park” Season 26 wrapped in March 2023, while its most recent special “South Park: The End of Obesity” aired in May. The Season 27 hiatus marks the first year off since the show debuted in 1997.

The complete series can currently be streamed on Comedy Central and Paramount+.

South Park
Read Next
'South Park' Vows to Not Make Fun of People's Weight 'Ever Again' in Ozempic Episode

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.