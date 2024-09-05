“South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker just revealed that their popular adult animated series won’t be returning until 2025 in an effort to avoid covering the election. In fact, they said they have less fun crafting seasons around political events and simply don’t want to satirize Donald Trump anymore.

“We’ve tried to do ‘South Park’ through four or five presidential elections, and it is such a hard thing — it’s such a mind scramble, and it seems like it takes outsized importance,” Stone said in a Thursday interview with Vanity Fair.

Parker recognized that the November election is “obviously f–king important,” but added that it’s a killjoy for them creatively.

“It kind of takes over everything and we just have less fun,” he said, adding that he doesn’t know where else their Trump jokes could go. “I don’t know what more we could possibly say about Trump.”

In addition, Stone and Parker said the delay is also a decision they’ve left up to studio boss Paramount, as they are “waiting for Paramount to figure all their s–t out.”

“South Park” Season 26 wrapped in March 2023, while its most recent special “South Park: The End of Obesity” aired in May. The Season 27 hiatus marks the first year off since the show debuted in 1997.

The complete series can currently be streamed on Comedy Central and Paramount+.